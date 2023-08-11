KATAKLYSM Shares 'Dark Wings Of Deception' Music Video

Canadian death metallers KATAKLYSM have released the official music video for the song "Dark Wings Of Deception" directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye: Music Visuals. The track is taken from the band's fifteenth full-length studio album, "Goliath", which is being released today (Friday, August 11) via Nuclear Blast Records.

KATAKLYSM vocalist Maurizio Iacono comments: "Our new album 'Goliath' comes at a time in our society where division and hate are growing and spreading on a worldwide basis, where ideologies on how the future should be for humanity is colliding. This is also a time of unprecedented power structures fighting for the control of our lives. The story of David versus Goliath has never been more important than these modern times.

"Metal has always been a voice of rebellion against oppression and for the protection of our freedoms. The album also touches on inner conflict and doing what needs to be done to confront your inner demons."

"Goliath" was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, Texas and Studio City, California as well as The Cabin in Orlando, Florida by Jean-François Dagenais, who also produced and engineered the album. For the mixing and mastering, the band returned to Chris Clancy with assistance from Colin Richardson. The cover artwork required an image that captured the iconic battle of David versus Goliath theme that is echoed throughout the album while matching the power of the music. The band enlisted renown Berlin metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE) to create the artwork which who took the KATAKLYSM look and gave it a macabre filter that compliments the brooding sense of uneasiness that was felt during the writing and recording of the album.

"Goliath" track listing:

01. Dark Wings Of Deception

02. Goliath

03. Die As A King

04. Bringer Of Vengeance

05. Combustion

06. From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead

07. The Redeemer

08. Heroes To Villains

09. Gravestones & Coffins

10. The Sacrifice For Truth

Photo courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records