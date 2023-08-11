KATAKLYSM Shares 'Dark Wings Of Deception' Music Video

KATAKLYSM Shares 'Dark Wings Of Deception' Music VideoAugust 11, 2023
Canadian death metallers KATAKLYSM have released the official music video for the song "Dark Wings Of Deception" directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye: Music Visuals. The track is taken from the band's fifteenth full-length studio album, "Goliath", which is being released today (Friday, August 11) via Nuclear Blast Records.
KATAKLYSM vocalist Maurizio Iacono comments: "Our new album 'Goliath' comes at a time in our society where division and hate are growing and spreading on a worldwide basis, where ideologies on how the future should be for humanity is colliding. This is also a time of unprecedented power structures fighting for the control of our lives. The story of David versus Goliath has never been more important than these modern times.
"Metal has always been a voice of rebellion against oppression and for the protection of our freedoms. The album also touches on inner conflict and doing what needs to be done to confront your inner demons."
"Goliath" was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, Texas and Studio City, California as well as The Cabin in Orlando, Florida by Jean-François Dagenais, who also produced and engineered the album. For the mixing and mastering, the band returned to Chris Clancy with assistance from Colin Richardson. The cover artwork required an image that captured the iconic battle of David versus Goliath theme that is echoed throughout the album while matching the power of the music. The band enlisted renown Berlin metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE) to create the artwork which who took the KATAKLYSM look and gave it a macabre filter that compliments the brooding sense of uneasiness that was felt during the writing and recording of the album.
"Goliath" track listing:
01. Dark Wings Of Deception
02. Goliath
03. Die As A King
04. Bringer Of Vengeance
05. Combustion
06. From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead
07. The Redeemer
08. Heroes To Villains
09. Gravestones & Coffins
10. The Sacrifice For Truth
Photo courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records
