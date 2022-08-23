KATATONIA Announces First North American Tour In Five Years

Melancholic metal masters KATATONIA will return to North American shores this fall after a five-year absence. The massive 2022 headline tour, featuring support from progressive metal frontrunners THE OCEAN COLLECTIVE and prog-folk force CELLAR DARLING, is set to begin on November 9 in Washington, D.C. and will visit several major cities into December, coming to an end on December 10 in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Friday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. local time. Visit www.katatonia.com for tickets and more information.

KATATONIA frontman Jonas Renske states: "North America! We are very pleased to announce that we are coming back to your shores for a full headline tour, starting on November 9 in Washington, D.C. and going through to December 10 in Tampa, Florida. Support will come from our talented friends in THE OCEAN COLLECTIVE and CELLAR DARLING.

"We haven't toured North America since 2017, so this return is way overdue. See you all later this fall!'

Tour dates:

Nov. 09 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Nov. 10 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Nov. 11 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall

Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Nov. 13 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Nov. 15 - Quebec City, QC @ Impérial Bell

Nov. 16 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Nov. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

Nov. 20 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Nov. 22 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Nov. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Nov. 25 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Nov. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 27 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Nov. 29 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Nov. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Dec. 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

Dec. 03 - San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

Dec. 04 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Dec. 06 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live (with SOEN as direct support)

Dec. 07 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live (with SOEN as direct support)

Dec. 09 - Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade

Dec. 10 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

KATATONIA's latest album, "City Burials", was released in April 2020 via Peaceville Records.

KATATONIA, formed in 1991 by Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström, and transitioning from early pioneers of the rising black/death/doom movement, to powerhouses of the progressive metallic rock genre. Following on from their 2016 haunting "The Fall Of Hearts" album KATATONIA returned with arguably their finest album to date.

With the winds of a new direction steering the band on their latest journey, "City Burials" stands as KATATONIA's new triumph of deep and enigmatic progressive rock — the fruits of a rejuvenating and profound chapter in the band's legacy; a catalyst for its creators, with a collection of moments constructed out of the fragments of an ever-evolving life. Compiled into one of their most important modern works and statements to date, the finely honed instrumentation provides a multi-textured backdrop with the voice of Jonas Renkse guiding us through these latest trials of loss and ruin.

The proof of Jonas and Anders's enduring artistic bond is displayed throughout "City Burials" absorbing 58 minutes of meticulously crafted melodies and inspired, idiosyncratic arrangements. From the spine-tingling dynamics of opener "Heart Set To Divide" through and the simmering menace of "Lacquer" to the wildly evocative sorrow-scapes of "City Glaciers" and the exquisitely delicate "Vanishers" (featuring a guest vocal from Anni Bernhard, of Stockholm art rockers FULL OF KEYS) KATATONIA's eleventh studio album is a showcase for a partnership that was magical from the very start.

Inspired by an injection of fresh blood into KATATONIA's creative brew, with their most recent recruit, guitarist Roger Öjersson, whose contributions have been extremely significant, "City Burials" is an album that sees the band reclaim part of their heavy metal roots, via several moments of exuberant, old-school classicism, deftly woven into these new songs' kaleidoscopic fabric. Although songs like "Behind The Blood" and "Rein" are as heart-rending and immersive as any in KATATONIA's illustrious catalogue.

The result is an album that looks certain to push the band ever further into the spotlight. With grand plans for extensive touring around the world in support of their latest and perhaps greatest album, KATATONIA are wringing fresh hope from life's gloom-sodden tapestry.

"City Burials" was produced by Nyström/Renkse and recorded at Soundtrade Studios, Tri-Lamb Studios and The City Of Glass throughout October and November 2019, with engineering work handled by Karl Daniel Lidén and mixing and mastering from Jacob Hansen.

"City Burials" also saw the return to the KATATONIA fold of Anders Eriksson (FRANK DEFAULT) beloved for his keyboard contributions to "Night Is The New Day", "Dead End Kings" and various remixes. Artwork appears courtesy of Lasse Hoile, the image itself representing the ongoing era of the "Dead End King".

Photo credit: Ester Segarra