KATATONIA Parts Ways With Founding Guitarist ANDERS NYSTRÖM

Swedish grand seigneurs of gloom KATATONIA have parted ways with founding guitarist Anders Nyström.

Earlier today (Monday, March 17),KATATONIA singer Jonas Renkse released the following statement via social media: "Anders Nyström and I are going our separate ways. A decision not taken lightly, but for everyone to thrive and move forward with their own creative preferences as well as personal schedules this has become the realistic option.

"Anders and I started the band in 1991 and his impact on the band's trademark sound is undeniable.

"As bleak as this sounds, and is, it's further evidence of life getting in the way of our preferred plans. I wish Anders all the best for the future."

Earlier this month, KATATONIA announced a fall 2025 European tour. Kicking off on November 11 in Tampere, Finland, the trek, with special guests EVERGREY and KLOGR, will cover 31 major cities in total and culminate in a grand finale in Stockholm, Sweden on December 20.

KATATONIA released their triumphant Napalm Records debut, "Sky Void Of Stars", in 2023 to the enthrallment of critics and fans alike. The album, which topped several soundchecks — including Rock Hard and Legacy magazine in Germany — showcases their brilliant, genre-defying fusion of melodic death metal and atmospheric post rock. Following its release, the band jumped on a massive headline tour across Europe alongside SÓLSTAFIR and SOM.

Founded in 1991, KATATONIA has continually embraced the dark and the light alike and, living through genre evolutions beyond compare, ripened its own particular form of expression. From doom and death metal to soul-gripping post rock, they've explored endless spheres of the genre, accumulating only the very best aspects. After signing with Napalm Records, KATATONIA showcased its brilliance and illuminate the void in the scene once more with "Sky Void Of Stars".

