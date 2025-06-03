KATATONIA's JONAS RENKSE On Split With Founding Guitarist ANDERS NYSTRÖM: 'It Wasn't Really A Surprise At All'

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, KATATONIA vocalist Jonas Renkse spoke about the Swedish band's recent split with founding guitarist Anders Nyström. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been on our radar for quite some time, and to us it wasn't really a surprise at all. It's unfortunate things like that happen. Obviously, it's something that — I mean, change, it happens to everything at some point. And this is just the way it is. But I usually think about it like I'm so happy that we had so much time together to do and create all these memories that we have that's connected to the band and the things that we have achieved. We had 30-plus years to do it, which is longer than most marriages probably. So, I try to look at it in a different light and try to see something positive coming out of it. So that's the way, for me, how I'm dealing with it. And the rest is just — I mean, I wanna continue making music. That's my drive and I'm still hungry for it. It's something that I — I invested so much time in my life to do it, and I'm in a place where I really like to be, so I just wanna go on."

Hinting at some of the behind-the-scenes issues which might have contributed to Nyström's exit from KATATONIA, Jonas said: "People probably don't understand or have the capacities to see what's going into being in a band because it's a lot of work. I mean, if someone goes to a concert and sees the band perform, and this includes me as well, because I'm still, when I'm seeing other bands perform, I'm thinking to myself, like, 'Wow, they have such a splendid life. They just go up there and play a show and that's it. And then they have a bottle of champagne waiting for them.' But it's not always like that. That's a rare occasion. But we do it because we love it, but it's definitely not easy."

This past March, Anders released a statement via social media confirming he had left KATATONIA and making the claim that "KATATONIA could and should have been mutually laid to rest while exploiting the freedom to continue in any desirable direction under a new name".

In his full statement, Nyström said: "Sad but true. The time has come for me to confirm that the roads ahead Jonas and I have chosen for both KATATONIA and ourselves have grown too wide and far apart, and as a result, our long-term collaboration has drawn to a close.

"With him and I being the duo that founded KATATONIA almost 35 years ago, and owing to the fact that we managed to take our mission this far, it's inevitable that our band's legacy will continue to play a huge role for both of us and always live on, albeit in a different light either captured by our past, future or the many chapters in between.

"To each our own, we may all have our own preferences and different levels of appreciation for either the early, mid or later KATATONIA eras, but it seems like any willingness to embrace them all, in order to honor our history through live activities, has unfortunately failed to sustain. Needless to say, I still love ALL our albums, but with the early stuff being neglected for so many years, a feeling of having 'unfinished business' with a style that goes far back to our roots has just grown stronger and stronger. I can't help feeling adamant that songs from our early-mid discography deserve to be equally acknowledged and likewise targeted for our live show repertoire, the essential medium where the past should always be alive! Unfortunately, that door has been kept shut and left everything we did pre-millennium in a void.

"Avowed, with one of us gone, KATATONIA could and should have been mutually laid to rest while exploiting the freedom to continue in any desirable direction under a new name. But with Jonas now regrouping with new members and navigating further in his own direction, I no longer need to wait and see which way the wind is blowing to enter that void and grab hold of what's been abandonded. After all, KATATONIA's legacy is resting on both ends of the timeline.

"Come what may, I'd like to thank Jonas and the rest of my ex-colleagues for the incredible ride we shared through four compelling decades. Blessed be!"

Renkse announced Nyström's exit from KATATONIA in a statement on March 17. He wrote: "Anders Nyström and I are going our separate ways. A decision not taken lightly, but for everyone to thrive and move forward with their own creative preferences as well as personal schedules this has become the realistic option.

"Anders and I started the band in 1991 and his impact on the band's trademark sound is undeniable.

"As bleak as this sounds, and is, it's further evidence of life getting in the way of our preferred plans. I wish Anders all the best for the future."

KATATONIA will release a new album, "Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State", on June 6 via Napalm Records.

"Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State" marks the next step in KATATONIA's evolution, building upon the foundation of their previous album, "Sky Void Of Stars" (2023),and also is an introduction to their two new guitarists. KATATONIA in 2025 is composed of Renkse, bassist Niklas Sandin, drummer Daniel Moilanen and guitarists Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland.

"Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State" was produced by Renkse, recorded by Lawrence Mackrory at NBS Audio and The City Of Glass, mixed by Adam Noble, and mastered by Robin Schmidt at 24-96 Mastering.

KATATONIA will embark on a headline tour this fall across Europe together with labelmates and Gothenburg's top-notch metal export EVERGREY and KLOGR from Italy. Kicking off on November 11 in Tampere, Finland, the tour will cover 31 major cities in total and culminate in a grand finale in Stockholm, Sweden on December 20.

KATATONIA 2025 is:

Jonas Renkse - Vocals

Niklas Sandin - Bass

Daniel Moilanen - Drums

Nico Elgstrand - Guitar

Sebastian Svalland - Guitar