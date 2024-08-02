KEITH BUCKLEY's New Band MANY EYES Announces Headlining Shows

Emerging metallic hardcore outfit MANY EYES, fronted by ex-EVERY TIME I DIE vocalist Keith Buckley, has announced a run of headlining performances in conjunction with its upcoming tour in support of SUM 41 as well as three very special album release shows for the band's highly anticipated debut full-length, for which info will soon be revealed.

In addition, MANY EYES is now welcoming touring guitarist Craig Vittorio (TZARINA) to the lineup as they have parted ways with Charlie Bellmore.

Buckley comments: "We've parted ways with Charlie Bellmore. We thank him for everything and could not have gotten this project off the ground without him. We wish him nothing but the best with all of his current/future projects and we look forward to the possibility of writing with him again when the time comes."

MANY EYES recently unveiled three explosive singles, "Revelation", "Future Proof" and "Mystic Cord".

MANY EYES North American tour dates with SUM 41 except where otherwise noted:

Aug. 29 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme **

Aug. 30 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean **

Aug. 31 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge **

Sep. 04 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Sep. 06 - Portland, OR @ Theater Of The Clouds

Sep. 07 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Sep. 08 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

Sep. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sep. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 12 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Sep. 14 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sep. 15 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sep. 16 - Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

Sep. 20 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ** (MANY EYES album-release show)

Sep. 23 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

Sep. 24 - Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Sep. 28 - Austin, TX @ H-E-B

Sep. 29 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Sep. 30 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 05 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater

Oct. 09 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ** (MANY EYES album-release show)

Oct. 11 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's ** (MANY EYES album-release show)

** MANY EYES only

The man in question is Keith Buckley, and these aren't flames of destruction either. instead, this conflagration merely signals the beginning for the vocalist and his cohorts — brothers Charlie (guitar) and Nick Bellmore (drums, bass, backing vocals). scratching an itch for catharsis, the music swings from fits of venomous hardcore into disarmingly catchy choruses spiked with grunge melody and quotable lyrics.

Unpredictable and undeniable in equal measure, many eyes come to life on a series of independent singles in 2023 and much more to come.

"This is an expression of who I am," Buckley proclaims. "I'm letting the music do the talking. I really trusted my collaborators. I'm not interested in being known as a frontman. I just want to be another part of the band who uses his own instrument to complete the picture. that's what I'm doing with MANY EYES."

A long and winding road brought Buckley to MANY EYES. the Buffalo native has fronted metalcore stalwarts EVERY TIME I DIE as well as THE DAMNED THINGS (featuring Scott Ian of ANTHRAX and Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley of FALL OUT BOY),and lent his instantly recognizable vocals to everyone from KNOCKED LOOSE to SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY and SAY ANYTHING, played countless shows, and even penned two books.

In 2021, after fronting EVERY TIME I DIE for over two decades, he reached an impasse and needed to make a change. focusing on his mental health, he chose sobriety, spent a month in a recovery facility "to learn how to live soberly," and reorganized his priorities as a father and husband.

Ultimately, he gained new perspective all around.

"After the pandemic, I realized I had made a lot of really bad decisions in life, and I was reaping what I had sown," he admits. "There was no meaning anymore. So, I vowed to do things differently. I started getting sober. When you do, most of your relationships based on alcohol go away. My current wife and my daughter were my entire support system. During that time, i didn't think about music at all."

That's until HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta reached out. He suggested Keith consider working with Charlie and Nick Bellmore. "It was wonderful to hear a friendly voice say, 'Hey, this could be good for you,'" he elaborates. "I just got in my car and drove to Connecticut. They showed me what they were working on, and the music was exactly what I wanted — while their trust and patience were exactly what I needed."

As it turns out, the three musicians bonded over a shared deep-seated appreciation for nineties hard rock and alternative, including SOUNDGARDEN, ALICE IN CHAINS, NIRVANA, PEARL JAM and JANE'S ADDICTION. Locking into a groove, they struck a delicate balance between pit-splitting intensity and arresting infectiousness with brothers Charlie playing guitar, Nick playing bass/drums and also producing the new music, while Jamey Jasta took on the role of executive producer.

"I was super excited to fully incorporate huge hooks into devastating mosh riffs," he grins. "It's something I'd always wanted to do. For me, it's a complete release to express anger through big sweeping choruses."

The single "Revelation" introduces MANY EYES. From the jump, a guttural guitar riff underlines Buckley's vitriolic screams. Melody only enhances the drama on the catchy chorus, "Look me in the eyes again, look me in the eyes. I dare you."

"It's a very aggressive song, and it's confrontational lyrically," he reveals. "I was still at a point in my sobriety where I thought I had to speak bluntly in order to heal. Then, I found recovery was about a lot of acceptance. I wrote 'Revelation' before I went to this facility in Salt Lake City. While I was there, I did the 12 steps, and I was diagnosed with bipolar 1. I had unknowingly been living with that my whole life and self-medicating with alcohol and drugs. the message of 'Revelation' is, 'I can do this if I have love.' I don't need anything else. it's very punk rock."

"Future Proof" represents the other end of the spectrum. on the track, uneasy guitars toss and turn beneath the verses, and the refrain echoes with naked emotion.

"It was the first song back after recovery," he goes on. "I had found out what was wrong with me. Now, I'm fully prepared to deal with anything that happens in the future — any loss or any gain. nothing will shock me anymore, because of everything i already went through."

Out of the flames, Buckley's still standing, and he's ready to tell his story like never before.

"From all of these experiences, I've become wiser," he leaves off. "I'm the same person, but i have a better understanding of my own purpose now. I want to use these experiences to help people get out of situations where they feel helpless. I'm trying to show that hope and recovery are possible."

Recording Lineup:

Vocals - Keith Buckley

Drums/Bass Guitar and Additional Percussion - Nick Bellmore

Guitar/Bass/Keys - Charlie Bellmore

Live Lineup:

Vocals - Keith Buckley

Drums - Nick Bellmore

Bass - Sean Vallie

Guitar - Craig Vittori

Photo by @clay_patrick_mcbride