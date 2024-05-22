KERRY KING On Use Of Fire During Live Shows: 'It Goes Hand In Hand With This Kind Of Music'

In a new interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke about his love of concert pyrotechnics and the use of fire in the "Residue" music video from his solo band. Asked where his love of pyro started and what types of things he likes to see the most out of a live show production, Kerry responded: "I enjoy seeing everything in a live show production — not necessarily in my own show. But video screens are very effective. I think that's a very common go-to. And I don't think that every time you see video screens, the video content's that great. Sometimes it looks like they mailed it in, so I didn't want that."

He continued: "Fire, it is what it is, and you know what you're gonna get. There is no mailing in fire — it's there, it's awesome, it is what it is. It heats the place up. It goes hand in hand with this kind of music. When I think fire, I think of bands like [BLACK] SABBATH, I think of VENOM, I think of SLAYER. And that being part of my pedigree, that's where my love of fire comes from, I'm sure."

King's debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", was released on May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Joining Kerry in his new band are Mark Osegueda (vocals; DEATH ANGEL),Phil Demmel (guitar; MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),Kyle Sanders (bass; HELLYEAH) and drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, EXODUS).

Earlier this month, the KERRY KING band performed its first live show, totally sold out, at Reggies in Chicago. The concert was described as "dark, packed, and exceptionally loud," everything you could ask for at such a landmark show as this one… a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience." In the days following, the band went from playing an intimate venue to performing at the huge U.S. festivals Welcome To Rockville (Florida) and Sonic Temple (Ohio),treating the audience to an incredible experience of pure metal firepower.

Now the KERRY KING band is ready to embark on a European tour that will start on June 3 — on King's 60th birthday. The trek will combine headline shows in the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain but also festival appearances such as Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Tuska, Download, Sweden Rock Festival and many more.

All material for "From Hell I Rise" was written by the 59-year-old SLAYER guitarist. Helming the sessions at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles last year was producer Josh Wilbur, who has previously worked with KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and BAD RELIGION, among others.

KERRY KING will be special guest on the upcoming LAMB OF GOD/MASTODON North American "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headline tour. The six-week run will launch on July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas and will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Photo credit: Jim Louvau