KERRY KING: 'People Are The Cockroaches Of The Earth'

Neon Sunsets - The 80's Channel has uploaded a short video interview with SLAYER guitarist Kerry King conducted this past spring by two German kids. Asked about the lyrical inspiration for the song "Everything I Hate About You" on his recently released debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", and what he hates most about people, Kerry replied: "People are the cockroaches of the earth. We destroy everything we touch, basically.

"'Everything I Hate About You', I've been asked many times who that's about, and, really, it's not about anybody particularly," he added. "I mean, it's basically for every day of the week. Today I hate somebody different than I hated yesterday. So that's basically how that came about."

The SLAYER guitarist's solo band played its first concert as the support act for LAMB OF GOD and MASTODON on July 19 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The six-week "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joining Kerry in his new band are Mark Osegueda (vocals; DEATH ANGEL),Phil Demmel (guitar; MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),Kyle Sanders (bass; HELLYEAH) and drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, EXODUS).

In early May, the KERRY KING band performed its first live show at Reggies in Chicago. In the days following, the band went from playing an intimate venue to performing at the huge U.S. festivals Welcome To Rockville (Florida) and Sonic Temple (Ohio).

KERRY KING launched a European tour on June 3 — King's 60th birthday – in Tilburg, The Netherlands. The trek combined headline shows in the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain but also festival appearances such as Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Tuska, Download, Sweden Rock Festival and many more.

"From Hell I Rise" was released in May. All material for the LP was written by the 60-year-old SLAYER guitarist. Helming the sessions at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles last year was producer Josh Wilbur, who has previously worked with KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and BAD RELIGION, among others.