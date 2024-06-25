KERRY KING: Religion Is 'The Biggest Lie Among Humanity For Centuries'

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King has launched the second in a series of interview videos to promote his recently released debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise". Check it out below.

Asked about the lyrical themes covered on "From Hell I Rise", Kerry said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, just like anything I've written in the past, I'm gonna bag on religion, I'm gonna bag on politics, I'm gonna write war-reference songs. And I don't think I veered too far from any of that. I do dabble in spooky horror movie kind of lyrics. I like to think of 'em as mini-screenplays to where if I write it correctly, you can visualize it. And you don't even need to see a video; you can visualize what I'm describing."

Elaborating on his disdain for religion, Kerry said: "Religion hasn't changed at all. I think it's the biggest lie among humanity for centuries, not just a couple… I mean, I've been here for a few decades, but that's been here since the dawn of time, essentially. It's very easy to poke fun at it. It's very easy to find holes in it. It's very easy to look at the news and find priests that act inappropriately around young women and young boys. You don't have to look far for that stuff. And these are the people you're following."

Earlier this month, Kerry spoke to Consequence about his tendency to write lyrics — with both SLAYER and his solo project — that are critical of organized religion. Asked what he sees in the real world that leads him to write songs on that topic, Kerry replied: "Well, I think it's a farce. When I was in grade school, I couldn't tell you what grade, but during the summer one year, my parents said, 'Hey, you want to go to Sunday school?' Because I did all kinds of extracurricular stuff at school. So I'm, like, 'Yeah, I'll check it out.' I didn't know what church was. And this isn't what gave me my hatred for it, but it's just a fun story. So I went to Sunday school, [and] like a week into it, I went to my parents. I'm, like, 'I don't think I want to go to this anymore.' Even that little kid knew it was a bunch of dog shit."

He continued: "It's like politics these days. What's said in the press is gone within 48 hours. All the things Donald Trump did as president, I remember seeing on the news how many lies he'd made in four years, and like 36 hours later, it's like it never happened. That's basically how religion is. You hear about all these priests around the world getting convicted for sexual assault or inappropriate conduct with minors, and a day later it's gone. But I remember that shit, and it's been fueling my lyrics for the last probably 40 years. So, thank you religion for keeping me occupied."

Last month, King talked to Germany's Moshpit Passion, about the increased prevalence of lyrics about religion and occult themes in heavy metal today compared to how it was when the band first started out more than 40 years ago. He said: "Yeah, I think people got desensitized over the decades, 'cause when we came out, it was far more taboo than it is now. And I think what I do is more like just putting opinions on the table."

He continued: "I think a lot of people are just born into their beliefs — they come down from their parents, their friends, whatever. And I don't believe in God or the devil — I don't believe in anything; I'm an atheist — but I like to put options on the table for those people that may never question what they believe or why they believe it. I don't care if you believe in God — good on you; have fun with that; that's a good story — but I just like to throw things on the table and say, 'Hey, have you ever thought of a different perspective? Have you ever thought of all the preachers that get arrested for fondling little boys?' This world isn't perfect. So I just put things out on the table and hopefully get people thinking about their own life and figure things out for themselves."

He later added: "That's why, first and foremost, I always say I am an atheist. I don't believe any of it. But I don't mind writing about it. [Laughs] I like to think of my songs as mini screenplays that give you visuals in your mind. And it just makes you think of things, makes you think like you're watching a movie in your head. Maybe someday somebody will make up a movie based on a short story by Kerry King, and that story is my song."

King's debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", was released on May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Joining Kerry in his new band are Mark Osegueda (vocals; DEATH ANGEL),Phil Demmel (guitar; MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),Kyle Sanders (bass; HELLYEAH) and drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, EXODUS).

In early May, the KERRY KING band performed its first live show at Reggies in Chicago. In the days following, the band went from playing an intimate venue to performing at the huge U.S. festivals Welcome To Rockville (Florida) and Sonic Temple (Ohio).

The KERRY KING launched a European tour on June 3 —King's 60th birthday – in Tilburg, The Netherlands. The trek combines headline shows in the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain but also festival appearances such as Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Tuska, Download, Sweden Rock Festival and many more.

All material for "From Hell I Rise" was written by the 60-year-old SLAYER guitarist. Helming the sessions at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles last year was producer Josh Wilbur, who has previously worked with KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and BAD RELIGION, among others.

KERRY KING will be special guest on the upcoming LAMB OF GOD/MASTODON North American "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headline tour. The six-week run will launch on July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas and will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.