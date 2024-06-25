THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announces Fall 2024 Tour With DYING FETUS, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER will join DYING FETUS for a North American co-headlining tour this fall! The "Beg To Serve 2024" tour will commence on October 3 in Cleveland, Ohio and make its way through over two dozen cities, the journey coming to a close on November 10 in Chicago, Illinois. Support will be provided by SPITE, ANGELMAKER and VOMIT FORTH.

Comments THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER vocalist Brian Eschbach: "The information that you are reading in this announcement is 100 percent factual! Come check out the show!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 26 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMBEGTOSERVE" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER with DYING FETUS, SPITE, ANGELMAKER, VOMIT FORTH:

Oct. 03 - Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

Oct. 04 - Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 05 - The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 06 - Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 08 - Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

Oct. 10 - The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 11 - Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

Oct. 13 - Neptune – Seattle, WA ^

Oct. 14 - Rickshaw – Vancouver, BC ^

Oct. 15 - Roseland Ballroom – Portland, OR

Oct. 17 - UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

Oct. 18 - The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

Oct. 19 - Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA *

Oct. 20 - The Novo – Los Angeles, CA *

Oct. 21 - The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

Oct. 23 - The Factory at Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

Oct. 24 - Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

Oct. 25 - Warehouse Live Midtown – Houston, TX

Oct. 27 - The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL

Oct. 28 - Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

Oct. 30 - The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

Oct. 31 - Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

Nov. 01 - Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 02 - Palladium – Worcester, MA

Nov. 03 - Irving Plaza – New York, NY

Nov. 05 - M-Telus – Montreal, QC

Nov. 06 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

Nov. 09 - Royal Oak Music Hall – Detroit, MI

Nov. 10 - Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

^ No ANGELMAKER

* No SPITE

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER will be touring in support of its tenth studio album, "Servitude", which will be released on September 27 via Metal Blade Records.

With the tragic passing of the band's frontman and co-founder Trevor Strnad in 2022, Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy and producer/guitarist Brandon Ellis were faced with a decision: close the door on one of the most beloved death metal bands of the last twenty years, or carry on in their fallen brother's charismatic spirit?

"Everyone that's in the band now is someone that Trevor and I searched for," Eschbach says. "We spent so much time on the road together that everyone understands the mission statement. We don't really need to talk about it. We just need to make great music and try to make people happy playing it."

After a period of profound grief and deep soul-searching, Eschbach moved from guitar to vocals, setting aside his lifelong identity as a live guitarist for the survival of the band. Former THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER member Ryan Knight returned to the fold to take Eschbach's place on guitar. The new lineup made their debut in the band's hometown of Detroit in late October 2022 for a tribute show for Strnad.

Fast forward to right about now: THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's new album is the one that many would have thought impossible. "Servitude" marks Eschbach's recorded debut as THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's lead vocalist and lyricist — and their first with Knight on guitar since 2015's "Abysmal".

"I just had to lean into it hard," Eschbach says of approaching 'Servitude' in a completely new role. "Honestly, writing the lyrics for this album was easier for me than writing the music for the three songs that I wrote music for. I'd pick a subject, research it, and just kinda dive in. Even though it's not something I'd really ever done before, there was a natural flow to it once I started."

You can hear the thrilling results on "Aftermath" the ripping lead single, which envisions a post-apocalyptic cannibal scenario. "We wanted that one to be heard first because it's one of the faster songs on the album, if not the fastest," Eschbach says. "We wanted that very aggressive BLACK DAHLIA melodic death metal feel coming right at you. Lyrically, it's about a meteor that fucks up the whole planet, but there's still people living. Kind of like 'The Walking Dead', but with no zombies — so you get right to how people deal with it. And by the end, they're eating each other."

The members of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER know that some will be skeptical of an album without Trevor's inimitable presence. But many fans have already embraced the band's decision to move forward.

"More than pressures or expectations from the fanbase, I feel their trust and support," Ellis says. "We've always done what we do for them, and they've appreciated our consistency over the years. The global outcry following Trevor's passing has shown us how important the band's music has been to so many people, and how important it is that we continue in his honor. Under all that weight, I think we all knew what needed to be done."

"We put in everything we had, and this is the album that felt right to make," he adds. "I'm proud of it and proud of the five of us. You can never please everybody, but I know that this music will be a healing and positive force for those who embrace it!"

The guitars, bass, and vocals for "Servitude" were recorded at Ellis's home studio in New Jersey. The drums were recorded by Mark Lewis in Nashville, Tennessee where the album was also mixed. "Servitude" was mastered by Ted Jensen.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER is:

Brian Eschbach - lead vocals

Max Lavelle - bass

Alan Cassidy - drums

Brandon Ellis - lead guitar, backing vocals

Ryan Knight - rhythm guitar, backing vocals

Photo by Marshall Wieczorek