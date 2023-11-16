KID ROCK Says He And DONALD TRUMP Confronted ANHEUSER-BUSCH CEO At UFC Fight

Kid Rock claims that he confronted Anheuser-Busch's CEO Brendan Ball Whitworth regarding the company's flagship brand Bud Light sending a commemorative beer can to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The 52-year-old rocker, who made headlines in April for using an assault rifle to destroy multiple cases of Bud Light beer in response to Mulvaney's social media posts, told Sean Hannity on his Fox News show Wednesday night (November 15) that during his appearance alongside Donald Trump at UFC 295 on Saturday night (November 11),he and the former president approached Whitworth. "So [Trump and I] go over, and we actually had a great conversation [with Whitworth]," Rock said. "I told him, 'You signaled to a lot of people like myself … by sending that can to the trans kid, you kind of signaled to us that you support that lifestyle, and more importantly, men being in women's sports or in my granddaughter's locker room. Most of us draw a hard line right there.'"

Rock went on to claim that he never called on fans to "boycott or cancel" the brand in the wake of their work with Mulvaney. "I said eff you. What are you doing, injecting yourself into this conversation, these polarizing social issues?" he asked. "You could be doing so much more positive stuff just making us laugh and drink beer."

He added that "didn't want to be in the party of cancel cultures and boycotts that ultimately hurt working-class people."

"I know people that work there and it's not so cool to be wearing around that blue shirt anymore, going places," Rock told Hannity. "This is why they have a problem right now, it's like, I can let the thing go."

The outspoken musician, who is an avid Trump supporter, also claimed that he could "co-exist in public spaces" with transgender and gay people, before addressing both communities directly. "Be yourself. If you're cool with me, I'm cool with you — that's how most people are," he said. "But as soon as you bring our kids into this, that's where you're gonna bring hatred into it. Leave our freaking kids out of it. That's the bottom line."

Describing himself as a "conservative" and a "patriot," Kid Rock — whose real name is Bob Ritchie — added that he had given the issue a lot of thought since making the aforementioned video last spring.

"As a God-fearing man, as a Christian, I have to believe in forgiveness," he said. "They made a mistake, all right. What do you want, hold their head under water and drown them and kill people's jobs? I don't want to do that. But I hope — at the same time, I don't want to be their biggest cheerleader. I want them to show me something to get me back as a consumer, as a drinker."

Kid Rock went viral on social media seven months ago when he posted a video of himself taking an AR-15 shotgun and destroying what looked like four 12-packs of Bud Light.

"Fuck Bud Light, and fuck Anheuser-Busch," he said in the clip.

Just two days prior, Mulvaney shared images on her social media touting Bud Light, stirring up outrage among conservatives.

This past August, Kid Rock was ridiculed on social media when he was spotted by the gossip news site TMZ sipping from a can of Bud Light at a Colt Ford concert in Nashville.