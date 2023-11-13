KID ROCK To Co-Headline Inaugural 'Rock The Country' Festivals

The producers of the highly acclaimed Rock The South festival are thrilled to announce their latest venture, Rock The Country. This two-day country music extravaganza will be unlike anything seen before, as it travels to seven cities across the United States, bringing massive shows and unforgettable performances to country music fans in small town America. Rock The Country is ditching the highways for the back roads and bringing the people who keep America running what they deserve-a little appreciation.

Headlining each night of Rock The Country festival are none other than country music superstar Jason Aldean and the original American bad-ass Kid Rock. These iconic artists will take the stage alongside Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., LYNYRD SKYNYRD and many more.

"Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America," said Kid Rock. "Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America!"

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will headline all seven Rock The Country festivals. Lineups will vary by market. Artists performing: Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, BIG AND RICH ft. Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser, Uncle Kracker, Tyler Farr, PECOS & THE ROOFTOPS, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, TREATY OAK REVIVAL, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass and Dee Jay Silver.

"Rock The Country aims to bring the excitement and energy of a large-scale music festival to small towns across the country," said Shane Quick, president of touring and strategic expansion, LiveCo. "With seven big shows in seven different towns, this event promises to be an experience like never before. Fans can expect a weekend filled with incredible performances, great food, and a sense of community that only small towns can offer."

Rock The Country kicks off in April of 2024. The seven locations and dates of Rock The Country are the following:

* Gonzalez, Louisiana - April 5 & 6 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

* Ashland, Kentucky - April 19 & 20 at Boyd County Fairgrounds

* Rome, Georgia - May 10 & 11 at Kingston Downs

* Ocala, Florida - June 7 & 8 at Majestic Oaks Ocala

* Mobile, Alabama - June 21 & 22 at The Grounds

* Poplar Bluff, Missouri - June 28 & 29 at Brick's Offroad Parks

* Anderson, South Carolina - July 26 & 27 at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

Presale tickets for Rock The Country will be available on Thursday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Public on sale begins Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Along with GA, VIP and Elevated Reserved Seating, there will be RV and Car camping available at each venue.

Nathan Baugh, president of 46 Entertainment, said: "This festival is our way of giving back to these communities and providing an experience like never before. We are passionate about curating an event that combines top-tier musical talent with the charm of small-town America, and we can't wait for fans to join us on this historic musical journey. Rock The Country is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of music, community, and the shared love for country music that binds us all together."

For more information about Rock The Country, including the full lineup and ticket details, visit www.rockthecountry.com.

From the rap-rock hits of the 90s such as "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy" to the country-rock crossover "Picture", a collaboration with Sheryl Crow and the global smash hit "All Summer Long", which topped charts in eight countries. Kid Rock has sold nearly 30 million records worldwide. Known for his electrifying live performances, he holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold, with 150,000 for ten consecutive sold-out shows, and set the attendance record at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Beyond his musical achievements, Kid Rock is a fervent supporter of the U.S. Armed Forces and engages in numerous charitable activities through his Kid Rock Foundation. His latest album, "Bad Reputation", released on his Top Dog Records label, features hits such as "Don't Tell Me How To Live", "We The People" and "My Kind Of Country", co-written with Eric Church and Adam Hood.

Image courtesy of DeadMike.com