KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announces 2025 European Tour With HATEBREED, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, DECAPITATED And EMPLOYED TO SERVE

Three-time Grammy-nominated metalcore titans and platinum-selling band KILLSWITCH ENGAGE — Jesse Leach, vocals; Adam Dutkiewicz, guitar; Joel Stroetzel, guitar; Mike D'Antonio, bass; and Justin Foley, drums — have announced a long-awaited, headlining return to Europe with what's sure to be one of the premiere metal lineups this year.

For the U.K. and Irish dates, the lineup will be KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, HATEBREED, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and DECAPITATED.

For the mainland European dates, the lineup will be KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, DECAPITATED and EMPLOYED TO SERVE.

The tour comprises 25 dates over twi legs from September 2025 to December 2025, kicking off in Lisbon and wrapping up in Helsinki, and includes a stop at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

One of the most influential bands in modern metal, the trek will see KILLSWITCH ENGAGE dominate stages performing fan favorites and deep cuts from across their 25-year discography, as well as new songs from their widely praised, recently released album "This Consequence".

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach enthuses: "I am very eager to get to share the stage with top tier bands like DECAPITATED, HATEBREED, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and EMPLOYED TO SERVE! This is a monster of a line up and an opportunity to play some of these new songs as well as a solid mix from our catalogue! Headlining over in Europe and the U.K. is well overdue as it's been about six years since we last were able to do this! I am certain this will be a tour that will absolutely turn heads and make for some great memories!"

Tickets and VIP packages go on general sale on Friday, May 9 May at 10 a.m. BST.

Look out for earlier artist, O2, and Live Nation pre-sales beginning from Tuesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. BST.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE European tour dates:

Leg 1

Sep. 29 - POR - Lisbon, LAV

Oct. 01 - SPA - Madrid, La Riviera

Thu 02 - SPA - Barcelona, Razzmatazz

Oct. 04 - ITA - Milan, Fabrique

Oct. 05 - SWI - Zurich, Halle 622

Oct. 06 - FRA - Paris, Bataclan

Oct. 08 - UK - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Oct. 09 - UK - Manchester, Manchester Academy

Oct. 11 - UK - Newcastle, NX

Oct. 12 - UK - Cardiff, Depot

Oct. 13 - UK - Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

Oct. 15 - SCO - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Oct. 17 - UK - London, OVO Wembley Arena

Oct. 19 - UK - Belfast, Telegraph Building

Oct. 20 - IRE - Dublin, National Stadium

Leg 2

Nov. 20 - GER - Cologne, Palladium

Nov. 21 - GER - Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena

Nov. 22 - GER - Berlin, Columbiahalle

Nov. 24 - CZE - Prague, SasaZu

Nov. 25 - GER - Leipzig, Haus Auensee

Nov. 27 - GER - Hamburg, Sporthalle

Nov. 28 - DEN - Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Nov. 29 - SWE - Stockholm, Fallan

Dec. 01 - NOR - Oslo, Sentrum Scene

Dec. 03 - FIN - Helsinki, House of Culture

Latest KILLSWITCH ENGAGE album "This Consequence" was released in February 2025 via Metal Blade. Fans got their first taste with pulverizing track "Forever Aligned", swiftly followed up with the instant classic "I Believe", which has already notched up over one million views on YouTube. Most recently, the group shared a video for new song "Collusion".

"Making this record lit a fire under my ass and made me rethink everything," admits Jesse. "It had to be next level. It had to be different enough for people to really recognize we're putting forth an effort-or what's the point of doing this? There was no repeating ourselves. It was very carefully planned out and passionately written. It sounds like KILLSWITCH, yet there's also a fresh spirit to it."

This time around, the group emphasized working together face-to-face in a Massachusetts rehearsal spot. The process enabled them to apply the pressure on every element. At the collective urging of his bandmates, Jesse poured over his words like never before.

"We pushed him to do more vocal demos and were super tough on him," recalls Adam. "He was so open to feedback though, and he definitely got the lyrics right. I love it when he and I are face-to-face, and ideas are flying around. We work especially well together when we're in the heat of the moment. All of the demoing made for a better record, and there was so much communication between all of the band members."

"It felt like everyone put a ton of effort into this," Mike adds. "It's the first time since 'Alive Or Just Breathing' that we really hashed everything out together in the same room. It was a combined effort, and there are even some things you've never heard from KILLSWITCH."

"I never considered myself to be a part of mainstream society," he goes on. "I've always been in the middle. To me, this record is about the consequences of our actions as humans as we engage in war, hatred, division, and falling in line with control. History repeats itself. We're going to have to answer for our actions-whether it's how we treat the earth or each other. There will be an uprising and a backlash from nature. Cause and effect is a driving theme. We will face a consequence."