LITA FORD Hopes To Release Her Long-Awaited New LP By May 2026: 'The Whole Album Is A Theme', She Says

In a new interview with Get On The Bus, '80s hard rock queen Lita Ford spoke about the status of her long-awaited new studio album. Ford's upcoming follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" was once again helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc. Lita brought up her new LP while discussing the changes in the music industry over the past four decades. Ford said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm one of those people that I don't get caught up in the ways of the world. The '90s grunge scene, it's, like, 'Okay, well, there it is, there it goes.' And because there's Spotify, does that mean that I shouldn't write an album and put together an album? I mean, my project that we're working on now that hopefully will be out by May of 2026, it's a theme — the whole album is a theme. And there are great songs on it, and it's, like, well, you could listen to this song or you could listen to this song, just like any album. Like your old favorite VAN HALEN records … you can put that record on and listen to the whole thing 'cause it's just badass. And I like those kind of records. I grew up on Alice Cooper's 'Welcome To My Nightmare', DEEP PURPLE 'In Rock'. I mean, these are full albums. And this is what I wanted to do and release, and this is what I'm hoping for coming up in 2026, is a full record. And if we have to do a couple of videos or we have to release a couple of singles, then I'm hoping that the real hardcore rock fans will stumble across the whole record."

Last August, Lita told the "Surviving Rocklahoma" podcast about her upcoming album: "I've had some trouble trying to get it out or it would've been released already — problems with record label stuff, but I think we might have gotten that under control now. And so we should have the record out hopefully by the beginning of 2026. I hope sooner, 'cause it's pretty much ready to go. But it's a dark fairytale record in kind of like [the animated film] 'Shrek', where Shrek meets [Princess] Fiona, but finds out that she's really an ogre. And it's, like, 'Ah', but it's cute, but it's dark. And at the same time, I think a lot of people will be able to relate to that. It's a concept record. It has a theme all the way through the record. It never lets up. There's lots of characters on the record, and it has some pretty amazing guitar riffs and guitar playing."

Asked about her collaboration with Hoey and producer Max Norman, best known for working with rock and metal artists such as Ozzy Osbourne and MEGADETH, Lita said: "Gary Hoey, first of all, has been with me for many years, and he has saved my life time and time again on different occasions. And so I always end up going, 'Hey, Gary, are you around next week? Can I come over and can we record?' He's got the greatest studio and a great guitar collection. And then I'll bring a few guitars, and we just have this really magical creative thing that happens between us. It's almost like I'll start a sentence and he finishes it, or vice versa — he'll start a sentence and I'll finish it. We make a good team in the studio. And so he produced this record. It took a long time to write it and record it, for multiple reasons. He's always on the road, I'm always on the road, and trying to get our time schedules together. One of our songwriting partners died in the process. And COVID shut everything down; COVID shut everything down for a year. 'Well, can we get in to do those drum tracks now?' 'No. It's COVID.' So it was a problem at the time, but we got around it, and all is good. Max Norman mixed the record. And Max's family — we all come from the same place in the rock music industry, and he did a fantastic job. I have [singer/songwriter/producer] Jean Beauvoir [CROWN OF THORNS, PLASMATICS] on one track, that wrote an amazing track, and he is such a great producer and just really brought that track to life. And now we have Adam Parsons Entertainment who's managing us, and we're gonna find this record a good home. We have a couple of possibilities now, so it's coming soon."

In June 2025, Lita confirmed to Dawn Osborne of TotalRock that her new album would include a collaboration with German metal queen Doro Pesch. "It's waiting to come out," Ford said. "And I'm dying. It's so good. It's not a ballad, and it's not a fast song. It's just a really powerful, mid-range song. And it will reduce you to tears."

As for how the song with Doro came about, Lita said: "When I ran into Doro, she was receiving an award in Los Angeles, and she says to me, 'Lita, we have to do a song together.' And I said, 'I've got it. I've got the title. I know what the title is.' Because sometimes you just grab titles, and you don't even know why. It's just something that sounds amazing. And so I wrote it down in my little book of titles. And soon after that, Doro had came along and she said, 'Let's write something.' And I got the title. So, I went ahead and wrote the song. And Doro did not write the song, but she sure sang the hell out of it. She came out and nailed it. So it was a great honor to work with Doro again."

In July 2024, Ford told Joe Rock of Long Island's rock station 102.3 WBAB about her upcoming LP: "The studio, for me, has always been trying to teach everybody what I wanna hear. And a lot of that is because they basically don't know themselves as a producer or an engineer. I've had some of the greatest engineers and I've had some of the greatest producers, and this album — we're finished with it now — [was produced by] Gary Hoey. Gary Hoey is a great musician, great guitar player. And Gary and I — I can throw any idea at Gary, and he would try and make it happen. And the thing about being in the studio is you try and make things happen, and if they don't happen, then they don't happen. You can only try. And so we got real creative with guitars and we played — there's a lot of great guitars on this new record. I'm really excited about it."

Lita went on to say that the creation of her new album was completely in her control. "There were no songwriters that I had to work with because somebody else wanted me to work with them," she explained. "This is strictly Lita and what Lita wanted to do. And it's a concept record. There's a big story behind it. And so it's gonna open a lot of doors for a lot of things. And a lot of people are gonna be able to relate to this record. And it has some great musicians. Bobby Rock played drums on it. Jean Beauvoir wrote one of the songs with me. And it's just a great record. And Gary Hoey, of course, produced it. Max Norman, who mixed it — Max Norman did a lot of stuff for Ozzy and MEGADETH, and he's just a metal guy. So it's all in the right hands. I've got all the badass people behind me. Got a new manager, and it's all good."

In May 2022, bassist Marten Andersson (STEELHEART, LIZZY BORDEN, LYNCH MOB) officially joined Lita's touring band. Andersson replaced Marty O'Brien who became the touring bassist for DAUGHTRY.

In a 2023 interview with "THAT Rocks!", the YouTube series hosted by Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson, Lita stated about her next LP: "The problem is we've had so many things happen over the last few years. Our manager died; George Marshall died [in] '22. And then my songwriting partner died. And it's just been devastation. But we take all that pain and everything and we just put it right back into the album. And then we recorded the drum tracks in Minneapolis during Black Lives Matter and COVID. Everything was locked down and the place was boarded up and the guys had shotguns and Rottweilers. And then we went in and did drum tracks. And it was awesome. Just memories of just pure badassery."

Regarding what her plans are for live shows in support of her upcoming LP, Lita said: "Well, what I would like to do is put together a theatrical show, sort of like a rock guitar opera kind of thing. It's been done before and different bands have done it before, but I think in this case, it might be a little different and just to bring the whole show not to life just for audio, but for visual reasons also."

In January 2021, Lita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that her new album contains "some of the best guitar playing" she has heard "in decades." She added: "And I'm not blowing smoke up my own ass, but Gary and I just nailed it with the guitar playing on this record.

"I'm a huge fan of people like Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter from Alice Cooper's 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. I mean, there's some really great duo guitar players — [JUDAS PRIEST's] Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing… Those guitar players don't exist anymore — they just don't exist. If you wanna hear them, you have to go back in time a little bit and dig them up into your favorite library, favorite music catalog. But I think Gary and I really nailed it on this next record. It's, like, oh my God. I'm crying — I'm just, like, crying listening to this stuff. It's so badass."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Ten years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books),an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.