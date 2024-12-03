KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Guitarist ADAM DUTKIEWICZ And Ex-Singer HOWARD JONES Announce Name Of New Project

Former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Howard Jones has revealed that he and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz have set BURN ETERNAL as the name of their collaborative project. In addition, Adam has finally finished mixing the project's debut LP, work on which has been ongoing for at least two years.

Earlier today, Howard shared a photo of him and Adam and he included the following message: "Thai food lunch date!

"It's been a busy year for us, but we finally have our album mixed. Our schedules have caused this to take longer than expected, thanks for bearing with us. Back to work.

"We are BURN ETERNAL. See you soon."

Regarding how the project came together, Adam told Ore Bihovsky of TotalRock's "Louder" radio show: "[Howard] just hit me up. He was, like, 'Why don't you write some music for me?' And I was, like, 'Sure.' So yeah, we're working on a record right now."

As for when fans can expect to hear the first music from this new project, Adam said: "I've got so much on my plate right now. It's really hard to schedule anything particularly, like 'it's gonna come out at this point,' 'it's gonna come out at this point,' but we're just almost at a situation where we can maybe release a single. But I think the entire record's gonna take a little bit longer than expected. Because now I have to do double duty and record [the next] KILLSWITCH [album] at the same time. So I'll be doing that."

In August 2023, Jones took to his Instagram to write that "13 demos" were created for the new group, which hoped to put the finishing touches on the record "as soon as possible."

Jones left KILLSWITCH ENGAGE in 2012 and battled manic depression and bipolar disorder before forming a new project, DEVIL YOU KNOW, with guitarist Francesco Artusato (ALL SHALL PERISH) and drummer John Sankey (DEVOLVED). Along with bassist Ryan Wombacher (BLEEDING THROUGH),they recorded and toured behind two well-received albums, 2014's "The Beauty Of Destruction" and 2015's "They Bleed Red". In 2017, the band changed its name to LIGHT THE TORCH.

Jones makes an appearance on KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, 2019's "Atonement", contributing guest vocals to the song "The Signal Fire".

Jones discussed his previous mental health issues in a 2016 interview with Metal Hammer. He said: "For a lot of the time during the whole manic depression thing, I didn't realize how bad I was. I thought the high levels of anxiety I was experiencing was just my lot in life, I didn't realize that there was help on hand for me to be able to deal with that. I thought that I was just meant to feel really nervous around large crowds. Now it's like being a kid again, because I can deal with it, so I've got my passion back and it's great."

Asked what made him get back into music after leaving KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, Howard told Heavy New York: "Honestly, I think it was because I was just kind of tired of doing nothing and I don't do much else other than music. I felt like I needed to venture out because I was basically agoraphobic for three years. It's kind of well known. I went off the grid. I didn't have a cell phone for three years — I was gone. It felt, like, 'Okay, maybe I should dip my toe in. I don't have to do it full time. I don't have to do what I don't want to do.' That's all I was thinking. I started moving, I started doing things. It was definitely a struggle, especially for the first few years. I was, like, 'What am I doing?' There's been few things in my life that has been consistent other than music. I just did it. It just took some time, then all of the sudden, the spark showed up. I fell back in love with what I was doing. I really can't explain it. It just sort of happened."

Current KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach appeared on the band's self-titled debut and sophomore album, "Alive Or Just Breathing", before exiting the group. Jones took over on vocals for "The End Of Heartache", "As Daylight Dies" and the 2009 self-titled set before being dismissed from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE 12 years ago and being replaced by a returning Leach.

In 2012, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE bassist Mike D'Antonio told Boston Globe that the band's split with Jones was necessitated by the singer's struggle with personal issues, including diabetes that had gone untreated for several years. "It became very apparent we had to move on without him," D'Antonio said. "Howard didn't quit."