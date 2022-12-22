  • facebook
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JUSTIN FOLEY: 'It's Incredible All The People That I've Met' Through Being In The Band

December 22, 2022

As part of Jonathan Montenegro's "My 3 Questions To" series, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE drummer Justin Foley was asked what the best thing has been, other than music, that being in the band has afforded him since he joined nearly 20 years ago. He responded: "That is easy. It's friendships. I can't even imagine not knowing all these people that I know now from being in KILLSWITCH. All the other guys in the band, everyone that's been in our crew over the years — people that have been in our crew longer than [I have been in the band] and people that have just done maybe one or two tours. It's just incredible all the people that I've met and all the friendships that I've made that have been afforded to me because of the band. So I can't imagine my life without those people."

Earlier this year, Foley's LYBICA instrumental project released its self-titled debut via Metal Blade Records.

Two months ago, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE announced a trio of holiday season shows. The band will play at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey on December 28; at The Paramount in Huntington, New York on December 29; and a hometown show at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 30. RIVERS OF NIHIL and UNEARTH will serve as support at all three shows.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, "Atonement", was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records in the U.S. and Sony Music Entertainment in the rest of the world. The disc featured guest appearances by former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Howard Jones and TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy. It marked the band's third full-length release since the return of singer Jesse Leach, who rejoined the group in 2012.

