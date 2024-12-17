KIM DRACULA And HANABIE. Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Alternative artist Kim Dracula and harajuku-core trailblazers HANABIE. have announced their 2025 co-headline tour across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run kicks off on Wednesday, March 5 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at MTELUS, with additional stops in Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Orlando, Nashville, Austin, Anaheim, Portland and more before wrapping up on Saturday, April 12 in Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades. Special guest KAONASHI will join as support on all dates and CRYSTAL LAKE will join on select shows.

The co-headline tour comes on the heels of successful headline tours from both artists that took place earlier this year.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale for the U.S. leg will begin on Wednesday, December 18 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) local time and end on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBM25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

On December 4, HANABIE. released their EP "Bucchigiri Tokyo" and official music video for their latest track "Ito Okashi My Type". The band has previously dropped "Otaku Lovely Densetsu" and their most recent banger, "Metamorphose!", which together have amassed nearly three million views on YouTube and over 2.8 million streams on Spotify alone.

2024 saw Kim Dracula join the concept album for Lin Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis's new musical "Warriors". The album is part musical tribute/part audio play and is adapted from 1979 cult-favorite film "The Warriors". Kim Dracula plays Luther, a villain, and appears alongside Nas, Busta Rhymes, Ms. Lauryn Hill and more. More music is on the way from Kim Dracula in 2025.

KIM DRACULA and HANABIE. 2025 tour dates:

Mar. 05 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *+

Mar. 06 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *+

Mar. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented By Affinity Plus *+

Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago *+

Mar. 12 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre *+

Mar. 14 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live *+

Mar. 15 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place *+

Mar. 16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *+

Mar. 17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *+

Mar. 19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *+^

Mar. 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *+

Mar. 22 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando *+

Mar. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre *+

Mar. 25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *+

Mar. 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *+

Mar. 29 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas *+

Mar. 30 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin *+

Apr. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *+

Apr. 03 - Denver, CO - Summit *+

Apr. 05 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim *+

Apr. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *+

Apr. 09 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre *

Apr. 10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

Apr. 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *

* With KAONASHI

+ With CRYSTAL LAKE

^ Non-Live Nation date

Surfacing from the flesh-eating diseases and torrential wildfires of Australia, Kim Dracula has arrived to create turbulent, creative art that mirrors the chaotic world around us. With the release of their debut album, "A Gradual Decline In Morale", they have showcased their ability to traverse multiple genres whilst maintaining a consistent narrative.

Utilizing their six-octave vocal range and a vast array of voices they are able to summon, they go from critiquing society to essentially toying with the listener. In this album, they tell a frightening, yet all too familiar story, all while having fun doing so. The lead single and most popular song from the album, "Make Me Famous", delivers a gluttonous feast of violence, chaos, and satire. Extreme and multi-faceted both lyrically and visually, this track dwarfed Dracula's previous musical output by abrasively blending multiple styles, all composed instrumentally by Kim Dracula themselves. Genres include metal, industrial, jazz, trap, and Latin music, all within a single song without flying off the rails. This eclectic combination of musical styles is consistent throughout the entire album.

Still at the beginning of their career, their distinctive and unique musical style has already begun making waves, inspiring numerous emerging artists. With their musical compositions, extreme visuals, and refusal to fit into any specific box, Kim Dracula is gaining a devoted following all across the world and in all different communities. Through all of this, they are reshaping the future of music and proving themselves a creative force to be reckoned with.

HANABIE. is a Tokyo-based all-girl rock band that has been making waves since 2015, when Yukina, Matsuri and Hettsu came together for a high school club activity. With the addition of Chika in May 2023, the band has evolved into a force to be reckoned with. Don't be fooled by their cute, girlish image — their sound is a hard-hitting blend of powerful shouts, heavy riffs, and unique Japanese flair, capturing fans at home and abroad. Their hit single "Pardon Me, I Have To Go Now" has amassed over 8.3 million views on YouTube and 5.1 million on TikTok.

In December 2024, HANABIE. released their latest EP, "Bucchigiri Tokyo", further showcasing their dynamic range and signature style.

2023 marked the beginning of their overseas ventures, and in August 2024, they made history as the first Japanese women to perform on the main stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, USA. With a rapidly growing international following, HANABIE. is actively expanding their presence and making a bold statement on the global stage.