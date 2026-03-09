LYNYRD SKYNYRD's RICKEY MEDLOCKE On A.I.-Generated Music: 'Where's The Value In That? Where's The Heart And Soul In That?'

In a new interview with Brazil's 92.5 Kiss FM, LYNYRD SKYNYRD guitarist Rickey Medlocke weighed in on a debate about people using an A.I. (artificial intelligence) music generator as a tool to create melodies, harmonies and rhymes based on artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms and machine learning (M.L.) models. Rickey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that, honestly, I'm not really in favor because I've seen now where the top Billboard charts here not too long ago, one of the number one songs on the top 100 Billboard country charts was a completely A.I.-generated song. Where's the value in that? Really, to be honest with you, where's the heart and soul in that? There is none."

Referencing the fact that there has been an increase in the number of rock bands who rely heavily on pre-recorded tracks during their live performances, Rickey continued: "We go on stage and we have no recorded instruments that is playing for us. It's all real instruments that's being played. And you know what? ! We're very proud of that. We're very proud of that. We hold on to that. And there's never gonna be a time where you've got extra recorded vocals singing the songs or the backgrounds. We've got two great [backing] singers, with my lady, my wife Stacy Michelle, and Carol Chase, along with Johnny [Van Zant, LYNYRD SKYNYRD singer]. And then I sing some.

"I gotta tell you: You gotta go out there and be for real," Rickey added. "Come on. If you can't go out there and produce for real, then I'm not really sure what you're doing. You're kind of being there for everybody to look at, and, okay, you created this song, but you're singing to the track that was created and recorded. What happened to the reality?

"And all this A.I. generated stuff… Hey, maybe in some ways A.I. is good for certain things, I guess. I haven't used it enough to know, and I haven't been around it enough to know, and maybe I don't wanna be around it enough to know," Medlocke concluded. "And I love having all my guitars sitting all over my home and out in the studio. And I just love being able to walk from room to room, and there's one sitting there, and if I get the the notion to write or just play, I can pick it up — boom — I have at it. And A.I. can't do that."

