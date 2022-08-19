KING'S X's DOUG PINNICK On TOMMY LEE Posting Penis Photo: 'I Wish I Had Balls To Do That'

In a new interview with "The Chuck Shute Podcast", KING'S X frontman Doug "Dug" Pinnick was asked what he thought about MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee posting a nude photo on social media last week. Doug responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, you know, I wish I had the balls of Tommy Lee. He just did it. I mean, come on. He puts it out there and says 'oops' on the top of it. It's obvious he did it on purpose, just to see what would happen. And he got what he wanted — he got everybody talking. Purpose. That's important. People, don't you get it? Publicity stunt. You're talking."

The 71-year-old Pinnick, who came out as gay 1998 during an interview for a Christian magazine, continued: "Whatever it is, he got the attention that he needed, and I'm jealous because I wish I had balls to do that. And you would too, if you looked at the world like he did. And at the end of the day, they're gonna take it down anyway. So what's he gonna do? And even if he goes to jail for it, he'll get out the same day. He's got lawyers that'll beat this — no problem. Tommy does what he wants to — as long as I've known Tommy, Tommy does what he wants to.

"A friend of mine texted me, 'I can't believe Tommy did that.' And I go, 'What do you mean 'he did that'? We all saw him fuck Pamela — all of us did,'" Pinnick added, referring to the private sex tape of Lee and his former wife, "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson, which was stolen and sold to the public in 1996. "And he looked up and said, 'Yeah. We did.' I'm going, 'And that was a hundred years ago.' I said, 'So why is everybody going, 'Oh my God'?' Get out of here. But, hey, everybody's talking. I thought it was cute."

After Lee shared the full-frontal selfie on July 11, with the caption "Ooooopppsss", Instagram and Facebook took it down within hours for violating nudity rules.

However, the graphic image, which showed the heavily tattooed musician naked while sitting on the edge of a tub, was up for at least four hours, which was described by one Twitter user as "an insane amount of time." This has led to an outcry against social media companies for applying what critics say is a double standard in platform guidelines that favor cisgender men.

According to CNN, one user commented that Lee's penis picture "was on Instagram for 5+ hours before being pulled yet queer artists get banned all the time for art that doesn't even show genitalia."

"Girls can't post photos with cleavage on Instagram without it being taken down but Tommy Lee can post THAT. nah," another wrote.

Another person said: "@instagram literally has the clearest double standard among their community guidelines."

Many of the 59-year-old drummer's 1.5 million Instagram followers called Lee out for sharing the image in the comments of the controversial post.

"Instagram guidelines said idgaf today," one user wrote.

"So we just gon pretend nothing happened huh," added a second user.

"following tommy lee on instagram is interesting enough but i- sigh. that was traumatizing. how is it still up," wrote a Twitter user who posted a meme of a person washing their eyes out with bleach.

"So Tommy Lee can post a picture of his penis on @instagram that's still up three hours later but a picture of my curvy booty in a thong bikini gets taken down? Cool, cool," tweeted journalist Lola Méndez. She also compared seeing Tommy's picture on social media to getting an unsolicited picture of a penis.

Before the photo was removed, Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, commented on the picture with "OH MY GOD," and the dating app Grindr responded with, "Wrong app, babe".

Instagram explicitly states that it does not allow nude photos.

"This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks," it says on its web site. "It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations or an act of protest are allowed."

Lee and Anderson's leaked sex tape was chronicled earlier this year in Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" miniseries starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters.