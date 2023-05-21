KISS Cancels Plymouth Concert Due To 'Logistical Reasons'

According to Plymouth Live, KISS has canceled its June 3 concert at the Home Park stadium in Plymouth, England.

Promoter Robomagic announced it was scrapping what was supposed to be the opening night of the European leg of KISS's "End Of The Road" tour due to "logistical reasons". The promoter added there were travel and equipment complications.

KISS will now kick off its European tour on June 5 in Birmingham, England

In a statement, Home Park said: "We are really sorry to hear that KISS can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer. Ticket holders are advised to contact the agent where they purchased their tickets from."

A Robomagic spokesperson added: "Ticket holders can exchange their Plymouth tickets for other UK dates on the 'End Of The Road' tour or request a refund. Please contact the point of purchase for more information.

"The UK tour will now start on Monday, June 5, at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham and carry on through Newcastle, London and Manchester before KISS takes to the stage for the final time in the UK at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on July 8."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals),alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

Produced by Live Nation, "End Of The Road" will wrap up in early December at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.