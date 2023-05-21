  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KISS Cancels Plymouth Concert Due To 'Logistical Reasons'

May 21, 2023

According to Plymouth Live, KISS has canceled its June 3 concert at the Home Park stadium in Plymouth, England.

Promoter Robomagic announced it was scrapping what was supposed to be the opening night of the European leg of KISS's "End Of The Road" tour due to "logistical reasons". The promoter added there were travel and equipment complications.

KISS will now kick off its European tour on June 5 in Birmingham, England

In a statement, Home Park said: "We are really sorry to hear that KISS can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer. Ticket holders are advised to contact the agent where they purchased their tickets from."

A Robomagic spokesperson added: "Ticket holders can exchange their Plymouth tickets for other UK dates on the 'End Of The Road' tour or request a refund. Please contact the point of purchase for more information.

"The UK tour will now start on Monday, June 5, at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham and carry on through Newcastle, London and Manchester before KISS takes to the stage for the final time in the UK at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on July 8."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals),alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

Produced by Live Nation, "End Of The Road" will wrap up in early December at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

⚠️ Important Kiss Update: Logistical problems have forced Kiss and their promoters, Robomagic, to cancel the opening...

Posted by Home Park Stadium on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Find more on Kiss
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).