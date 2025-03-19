KISS Celebrates 50 Years Of 'Dressed To Kill' With Immersive Audio Tour

In honor of the 50th anniversary of KISS's album "Dressed To Kill", fans are invited to walk a one-of-a-kind audio tour of the New York City neighborhood where KISS posed for "Dressed To Kill"'s iconic cover. The party gets started March 22 in New York at the famous sidewalk crossing on the corner of West 23rd St. and 8th Ave.

Narrated by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and original photographer Bob Gruen, the audio tour allows fans to walk where KISS walked in 1975 and hear rare stories about the gritty energy that was coursing through the city.

For those able to make it to KISS's hometown, the band wants to see you in all your suit-and-makeup glory! Recreate the "Dressed To Kill" cover at the sidewalk crossing in your own unique way and upload your photo with the hashtag #dressedtokill50, before taking the audio tour of downtown New York. The first fans doing this will be gifted a limited "Dressed To Kill" t-shirt, celebrating 50 years of the album that taught everyone how to "Rock And Roll All Nite" and party every day! Be sure to also visit nearby Generation Records for a special KISS merch pop-up.

And since KISS knows that their fans are worldwide, they're making the audio tour available via KISSonline.com, free of charge. Sign up via the KISS Army to access the tour and be sure to upload your own #dressedtokill50 homage photos from wherever you are in the world.

Released March 19, 1975, "Dressed To Kill" provided KISStory with essential songs like "She", "C'mon And Love Me" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" — as well as one of the most legendary album covers in rock history.

Listen to the album ahead of the audio tour's launch on March 22 and get ready to step back in time to KISS's New York.

KISS played its two final shows ever in December 2023 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The last show, held on December 2, 2023, streamed live on pay-per-view.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

Early last year, KISS sold its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment, which is behind "ABBA Voyage". A biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are already in the works, with Simmons and Stanley playing key roles in the development of all these projects, working closely with Pophouse.

Using cutting-edge technology, Pophouse Entertainment Group, which was founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, will create digital versions of KISS. The project was previewed at the final KISS show.