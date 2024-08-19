KISS's GENE SIMMONS Receives 'Key To The City' Of Niagara Falls, Boulevard Named In His Honor

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was awarded a "Key To The City" of Niagara Falls, New York, along with a downstreet named in his honor.

In a special ceremony held in front of City Hall on Sunday, August 18, Mayor Robert Restaino of Niagara Falls and Mayor Austin Tylec of North Tonawanda presented Simmons with a "Key To The City" for both municipalities. Additionally, Mayor Restaino announced that a downtown street in Niagara Falls — a portion of Main Street between Pine and Cedar avenues — was also temporarily renamed Gene Simmons Boulevard to acknowledge Simmons's significant investment in the local business community through his partnership with Rock Steady Sodas.

Video of the ceremony — courtesy of music journalist Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series— can be seen below.

"The business community in Upstate New York is alive and thriving, and I am honored to be a part of it," Simmons said.

"This is the ideal picture of a homegrown family business exemplifying strong values and commitment to quality. The people and their work ethic make Niagara Falls a wonderful place to do business."

Simmons was in town to mark the sale of the one millionth bottle of his MoneyBag Sodas since its creation approximately eight years ago, and to headline a fundraiser at the historic West Herr Riviera Theatre.

As one of the first retailers to offer the soda line, Tops Friendly Markets was recognized for selling the one-millionth bottle produced by the business.

The collaboration between Simmons and Rock Steady Sodas partners Paul Janik, Jr. , John Janik and Chris Haick began with a chance meeting at Cleveland's Wizard World convention. The longtime super KISS fans were in attendance with the hope of meeting their rock idol Gene, who was a featured guest at the convention. Armed with their vintage posters ready for Simmons's autograph, John and Paul struck up a soda-centric conversation with the music legend. Simmons asked for their card and they thought that was that. About a week later, Paul received a call from Simmons, who said he owned the trademark for the MoneyBag image and would be interested in having Rock Steady Sodas create a MoneyBag premium soda line.

Niagara Falls schools superintendent Mark Laurrie, who served as master of ceremonies at the press conference, said: "We're so honored. I'm so honored to be part of this celebration on this beautiful day. What a beautiful backdrop we have, and what a beautiful place Niagara Falls is. Niagara Falls rocks, and we're so glad that you're with us. We are so proud to have a worldwide icon like Gene Simmons with us, and MoneyBag Sodas, and all of the great things that they're doing."

Restaino said: "The setting couldn't be more perfect to celebrate this tremendous partnership and to welcome Gene Simmons to the wonderful City of Niagara Falls. You know, these types of partnerships, these things that come together when you have people like Gene Simmons wanting to lean in with a product that they believe can really make a difference in the market — then you have magic happening. And so, we're proud to be able to host this event for today. We certainly welcome Mr. Simmons and the band to our community."

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello said: "Mark stole one of my words: Today is iconic. We have the falls behind us. We have Gene Simmons. We have the Janik brothers: third-generation Niagara Falls family. If you look at the history of the Janik family, and Gene Simmons, you'll see a lot of similarities: hard work, vision, putting in the effort to make things better.

"I read a little bit about Gene Simmons. They looked at the fact that people were coming away from alcohol, but they still wanted experiences. And the meeting with the Janik brothers brought together that vision. Individuals still want to go out, but they just don't want to have alcohol. There are establishments opening, and they are ahead of the curve.

"Gene, your vision is just spectacular."

Simmons will perform a fundraising concert with his solo band, GENE SIMMONS BAND, on August 19 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, located at 67 Webster St. All proceeds from the concert will go towards the lobby expansion project of the Riviera Theatre. Tickets for the concert are priced at $100 and can be purchased in advance.