KISS's PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS To Be Inducted Into SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME

Founding KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons have been announced as 2026 inductees into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Along with fellow musical icons Walter Afanasieff; Terry Britten and Graham Lyle; Kenny Loggins; Alanis Morissette; Christopher "Tricky" Stewart; and Taylor Swift, Stanley and Simmons will become the latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the organization's 2026 induction and awards gala.

The star-studded event is slated for Thursday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, and will not be open to the general public. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers commented: "The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year's lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions."

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame (SHOF) serves as a vital bridge between music's past and future. In the Hall, musical pioneers are enshrined and celebrated, while the organization's outreach to the music community grooms the next generation of troubadours. To qualify for induction, a songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Stanley and Simmons's induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame was announced early this morning (Wednesday, January 21) on "CBS Mornings", as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame web site.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame singled out the KISS songs "Rock And Roll All Nite", "I Love It Loud", "Calling Dr. Love", "Shout It Out Loud" and "Christine Sixteen" as key works in Stanley and Simmons's catalog.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame inducted its first class of songwriters in 1970.

Stanley and Simmons were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

In December 2025 KISS received the Kennedy Center Honors.

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died last October after a fall at his New Jersey home. He was 74 years old.

KISS played its two final shows ever in December 2023 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The last show, held on December 2, 2023, streamed live on pay-per-view.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

In early 2024, KISS sold its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment. A biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are in the works, with Simmons and Stanley playing key roles in the development of all these projects, working closely with Pophouse.