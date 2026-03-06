THE WARNING Releases New Single 'Kerosene'

THE WARNING, the rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, has released a brand new single titled "Kerosene" via LAVA/Republic Records.

The group pulls no punches on this incendiary and infectious anthem. A hyper-charged drumbeat gallops beneath clever verses fueled by a gritty guitar riff. The momentum climaxes on a catchy and chantable chorus, "Strip down for me. I see right through you. Spit kerosene. You know you want to!" A spunky bassline drives an attitude laden bridge as the band dismiss the copycats, "You rip my hair, my style, my jeans. I swear you copy everything."

The music video for "Kerosene" follows the three sisters speeding through the desert in a stolen car, radiating confidence and defiance. It all builds to a chaotic junkyard scene where they rock out with flame throwers before setting the car on fire, turning it into a bold statement of power and rebellion.

The energy never relents, and "Kerosene" finds THE WARNING really firing on all cylinders. It follows "Love To Be Loved" — the group's genre-breaking collaboration with Carín León. Revolver applauded how, "the cut cross-references rock with country and pop flavors," and Rock Sound attested, "Dany, Ale and Pau bring the rock and roll chaos, whilst Carín offers up melody and atmosphere by the boatload. The result is effortlessly catchy and will instantly be trapped between your ears." Voted "Favorite New Latin Music Of The Week" by fans, Billboard praised, "The song meshes country and rock backed by León's and THE WARNING's powerhouse harmonies." Melodic Magazine dubbed it "a song that would set their fanbases on fire."

The fuse is lit for a whole lot more to come from THE WARNING very soon.

In 2026, the band expands their global touring footprint as they hit the road performing at Lollapalooza and festivals across Latin America, and supporting Yungblud on the "Idols" tour in the U.K. and U.S. later this year. The band will also headline Pier 17 in New York City on June 11.

THE WARNING draw strength and power from a lifetime of sisterhood and music. The Mexico-born sister trio — Daniela "Dany" (guitar, lead vocals, piano),Paulina "Pau" (drums, vocals, piano) and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal (bass, piano, backing vocals) — has logged thousands of miles on the road, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and left countless fans in awe. All of this tireless work and dedication has shaped and sharpened their sound with knifepoint precision, arming alternative anthems with universally catchy hooks and an uncompromising hard rock kick. The girls have devoted themselves to a shared dream since their childhood in Monterrey, Mexico. They initially made waves with a string of independent releases, paving the way for their acclaimed 2022 full-length offering "Error". Between performing alongside MUSE, FOO FIGHTERS, GUNS N' ROSES, ROYAL BLOOD, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, THREE DAYS GRACE and IMAGINE DRAGONS, the band ignited MTV's Extended Play Stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Representative of their cultural impact, Pepsi even notably chose them as the face of Pepsi Black in Mexico. Moreover, they emerged as the rare force who could comfortably appear on the cover of Rock Sound and Kerrang! and in features by Vanity Fair, People, Cosmopolitan and Glamour as well as on METALLICA's star-studded "Blacklist" compilation — placing their cover of "Enter Sandman" (with Alessia Cara) shoulder-to-shoulder with contributions from GHOST, St. Vincent, Chris Stapleton, IDLES and WEEZER. THE WARNING embraced their destiny on their 2024 full-length album "Keep Me Fed". The LP was introduced by singles "More", "S!ck", "Hell You Call A Dream", "Qué Más Quieres", "Automatic Sun" and "Burnout". In 2024 they continued their global impact with nominations and performances at the Latin Grammys for "Best Rock Song" and MTV's EMAs for "Push Artist". THE WARNING was also nominated for "Push Performance" at MTV's VMAs and performed on France's "Taratata".

Press photo courtesy of Republic Records