KISS's PAUL STANLEY Announces Wentworth Gallery Appearances

Wentworth Gallery will present a collection of works from KISS frontman and fine artist Paul Stanley in December, January and February.

Since the artist's last exhibit over four years ago, Stanley has created new original paintings, hand-painted signature Paul Stanley Ibanez guitars, mixed media originals, and limited-edition artworks including new works on metal. Several of the pieces on display come from the Black Series that was originally commissioned in 2020 for museum exhibition. As with most events in 2020, that exhibit was canceled due to COVID.

With the Black Series, Stanley pushes the boundaries of his art by starting with a black canvas and creating vibrance and emotion with his trademark bright colors. A wide selection of curated works is currently being showcased in Wentworth Gallery locations throughout the United States.

Christian O'Mahony, principal at Wentworth Gallery, said: "Paul's artwork really connects with people. In particular, his unique use of colors elicits strong emotions. It is extremely rare to sell an entire gallery of art during a show, but Paul does it regularly. He has become an art phenom."

Stanley designed and created the iconic KISS emblem which remains universally recognized as one of the greatest logos of the 20th century. His artistic and visual input has been and continues to be seen in his designs of KISS album covers, performance stages and apparel.

Stanley returned to his passion for painting 10 years ago by creating portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. His tremendous success with his artwork has led to an entirely new fan and media presence. He maximizes the direct and powerful impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of imagery.

Stanley's works have been praised by well-known and distinguished art concerns and acquired by fans, celebrities and art collectors worldwide. Stanley's works have been coveted by collectors as evidenced by consecutive sell-out art shows with total sales in the tens of millions. Additionally, the artist has been commissioned to create numerous large works that are on exhibition globally.

In-gallery appearances by Paul Stanley (artist will be in attendance at all showings)

Saturday, December 17 @ 5-8 p.m.

Wentworth Gallery at Mall at Short Hills

Address: 1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills, NJ 07078

(973) 564-9776

Stanley will appear at the Florida locations of Wentworth Galleries weekend of January 28, 2023 and the Washington, D.C. area Wentworth Galleries the weekend of February 18, 2023. Details will be announced shortly.

In a 2010 interview with Celebrity Extra, Stanley stated about his artwork, "I've been doing it for quite a few years now. I started painting really as a way of finding another creative outlet. I'm always looking for another way to express myself, and that's how I attempted to find myself. So whether it was doing 'Phantom Of The Opera' or painting or doing what I do in KISS, they're all ways for me to emote stay creative. That's who I am, that's what's in my blood.

"I originally painted with no expectations of ever doing a show or of ever showing anybody my art. It came about because I hung the piece in my house, and people kept saying, 'Who did that painting?' And funny because I wasn't very secure or confident in my ability, I never signed it. To this day that piece isn't signed, but it gave me food for thought, because people seem to connect so much with it that I got talked into doing a show. At this point I've been averaging probably anywhere from 12 to 15 shows a year around the county, and they've been amazingly successful in a way that quite honestly leaves me speechless."