KISS's PAUL STANLEY Recalls Meeting RAQUEL WELCH: 'She Was Stunning… And Strong In Her Opinions'

February 18, 2023

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has paid tribute to actress Raquel Welch who died Wednesday (February 15) after a brief illness. She was 82.

On Friday (February 17),Stanley took to his Twitter to share a classic photo of Welch, and he included the following message: "RIP. I was still living in NY & invited to join friends & Raquel for a rooftop get together. I immediately jumped into a cab. She was stunning… AND strong in her opinions. Years later I saw her take the lead in Victor/Victoria on Broadway. She was terrific & way more than looks."

Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, "passed away peacefully after a brief illness," her rep said in a statement.

The actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage". Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.

Her long resume also includes "Bedazzled", "Myra Breckinridge" and a turn on the sitcom "Seinfeld".

Welch won a Golden Globe in 1975 for best actress in a musical or comedy movie for "The Three Musketeers", which also starred Faye Dunaway and Charlton Heston.

