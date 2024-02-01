KITTIE Introduces Non-Alcoholic Beverage KittiePIG

KittiePIG is the brainchild of South African-born, Grammy-featured producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and WE ARE PIGS frontwoman Esjay Jones, who has partnered with Morgan Lander and her all-female heavy metal band KITTIE. The partnership grew organically out of a musical collaboration between WE ARE PIGS and KITTIE in the form of the absolute rager "MOOT".

KittiePIG was born out of a passion for heavy music and a desire to provide alternative beverage options at shows and music festivals.

"I'm so excited for the metal masses to try KittiePIG!," says Lander. "Brewing our own NA beverage is new and uncharted territory for us, but I think we've really created something delicious and decadent without the usual regret. With an homage to our Canadian roots thrown in for good measure with the added Saskatoon berry flavor, it's certainly a unique taste experience beer aficionados and casual drinkers alike will love."

Jones comments: "We identified a gap in the market for non-alcoholic beverages that cater to music fans and health-conscious individuals alike. Market research showed that consumers have been leaning towards healthy alternatives, seeking out low-sugar and non-alcoholic options. KittiePIG's aim is to fill this gap by offering a product that is not only desirable and delicious, but that also caters to fans as well as their wants and needs."

KittiePIG is the brand's first offering — a non-alcoholic blonde ale crafted for rock and metal fans who desire all the fun — minus the buzz.

The product is responsibility sourced and sustainability prioritized. It's sourced from breweries that care about the environment.

KittiePIG not only looks fierce, but it pairs beautifully with festival foods including burgers, chips, tacos, ice cream, headbanging and heavy music!

KittiePIG is vegan and women-and-LGBTQ+ owned and operated.

Last fall, KITTIE spent time in the studio working on a new album with acclaimed hard rock and heavy metal producer Nick Raskulinecz.

Raskulinecz, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles around 15 years ago, has previously worked with such acts as RUSH, ALICE IN CHAINS, KORN, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, SKID ROW and the DEFTONES.

At some of its recent shows, KITTIE has been performing a brand new song called "Vultures".

KITTIE played its first concert in five years in September 2022 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Joining Morgan and Mercedes in KITTIE's current lineup guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.

Prior to Blue Ridge, KITTIE had not performed since its reunion show at London Music Hall in the band's native London, Ontario in 2017, celebrating the group's documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions".

Vujic joined KITTIE in 2008 and appeared on the band's fifth studio CD, 2009's "In The Black". She also wrote and recorded bass for KITTIE's sixth album, 2011's "I've Failed You".

In January 2022, the original lineup of KITTIE — Morgan, Mercedes, Fallon Bowman (guitar) and Tanya Candler (bass) — reunited for an online chat to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its gold-certified 2000 debut album, "Spit".

Candler left KITTIE after the release of "Spit" in order to finish high school and was replaced by Talena Atfield.

Bowman exited KITTIE in 2001 and started her own industrial/electronic project, AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT.

After KITTIE completed the touring cycle for 2011's "I've Failed You" album, the band entered a long period of inactivity during which Morgan focused on a marketing job for a chain of fitness clubs while Mercedes worked in real estate and more recently at a software company. The group also began work on a career-spanning documentary, "Origins/Evolutions", which finally saw the light of day in 2018 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America.

"I've Failed You" sold 3,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 178 on The Billboard 200 chart.

Photo credit: Whitney South