KK'S PRIEST's New Video 'Hymn 66' Hit With 'Viewership Restriction' By YouTube

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing's new band KK'S PRIEST has revealed that a viewership restriction was imposed by YouTube on the group's latest music video.

The Mind Art Visual-directed clip for KK'S PRIEST's latest single, "Hymn 66", which was uploaded to the platform in late September, is said to have "a dark theme and a killing scene."

Downing comments: "This has come as a real shock! First, there is no killing scene. Our protagonist in the video merely goes through a fictional transformation and is clearly alive throughout the whole video, and given that we are on the eve of Halloween, I consider the theme of this video to be more than appropriate and certainly in line with the content that all age groups will be looking to enjoy this week."

"Hymn 66" is taken from KK'S PRIEST's sophomore album, "The Sinner Rides Again", which came out in September via the Austrian label Napalm Records.

Joining Downing in KK'S PRIEST are former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE),bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

The art for "The Sinner Rides Again" was created by talented artist Andy Pilkington.

K.K. formed KK'S PRIEST after JUDAS PRIEST turned down his offer to rejoin the band for their 50th-anniversary tour. It followed a couple of celebrated stage appearances, first with former MANOWAR guitarist Ross The Boss in the summer of 2019, then with a one-off lineup that included former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and former PRIEST drummer Les Binks later that year.

KK'S PRIEST released its debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", in October 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Downing spent four months writing and recording "Sermons Of The Sinner" and, along with new ideas, he even resurrected a few archived riffs from the 1980s.

Downing was reunited with JUDAS PRIEST for a performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last November at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at the event, which honored Eminem, Dolly Parton, DURAN DURAN, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, EURYTHMICS and Carly Simon in the Performers category.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2019, Downing said that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about taking part in the band's 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not interested in including him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

Photo credit: Mind Art Visual