KLAUS MEINE On Upcoming SCORPIONS Biopic: 'It Will Be Wonderful'

In a new interview with Igor Miranda of Brazil's Rolling Stone, SCORPIONS frontman Klaus Meine spoke about the status of the band's upcoming biopic, "Wind Of Change", which is currently being developed and produced by ESX Entertainment, the company founded by actor, producer and former race car driver Ali Afshar. Klaus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's a guy, a producer in Los Angeles, who's working on this project for quite a while. It's very close to his heart. So he is in this with all his heart and passion for rock music and for his love for the SCORPIONS and for our music and for our work of life. And so he wants to make, not a documentary, he wants to make a biopic about the band and tell the story of the band. And it's quite in the setting up the whole thing. And we hope that they start shooting soon, but we don't know exactly when it is. And hopefully they get it done throughout the next couple months so it will work out with the 60th anniversary of the band. It will be wonderful."

Klaus added: "They will tell the story of the SCORPIONS from a different point of view. He's a Persian producer, lives in Los Angeles, works very close with Warner Brothers for many, many years. Very experienced kind of producer, and he has a great team and they're all in this with their heart and souls, and wanna make a great movie about the band for the fans around the world to share it with us."

Two months ago, Meine told Scorpions Brazil, about the status of the SCORPIONS biopic: "Well, movies [are] also something that takes some time until things get rolling. And right now we hope later this year the biopic will be out all over the world. They start filming in a few months. Right now [they are] working on the script and working on the actors, to find the right characters who play the band. It's not so easy to find five Brad Pitts."

Asked if he and the rest of SCORPIONS are involved in the casting and the screenplay, Klaus said: "Yeah, we participate in the script and when they go for the first checking out who can play Rudolf [Schenker, SCORPIONS guitarist], Matthias [SCORPIONS guitarist] and myself. So we stay in close touch with our friend Ali Afshar, who is the producer of this movie. And he has a great team, and he has a big heart, and he loves the band and he will make a very special biopic, because he's in it, together with this team, really with heart and soul. You can tell."

Meine went on to say that he doesn't know exactly when "Wind Of Change" will be released. "Unfortunately, it's too early," he explained. "They start shooting around May, and then I have no idea. Hopefully in the fall. It would be great. But with these filmmaking issues, you really never know. There are a million things that can go great or can go wrong. So what do we know? We're part of it and we support the team. But they have a clear concept about the movie and the script is pretty cool as well. But if there are things to change along the way… We're part of it, but we stand watching with a lot of excitement. And hopefully it will be as great as the filmmakers think it will be."

ESX Entertainment is a prolific indie film and TV production company that made its name in recent years pumping Yuletide content to streamers amid the pandemic.

"Wind Of Change" will tell the story of "three unlikely friends whose passion for rock 'n' roll fueled their rise from the ashes of post-World War II Germany to the global stardom in the 1980s as the multi-platinum rock band SCORPIONS," according to Deadline. French-born filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo ("American Wrestler: The Wizard") will direct.

When "Wind Of Change" was first announced in June 2024, Afshar said: "The SCORPIONS' music has penetrated our culture in a big way. There is an evocative quality to their sound that is unmatched in the genre, which is one of the reasons hits like 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' and 'Still Loving You' continue to get so much airplay and fill movie soundtracks, and their music continues to connect with a new generation of fans across the globe.

"When my family fled Iran and came to the United States, the SCORPIONS' music changed my life — if not saved it," he continued. "I'm hoping that by telling the SCORPIONS' story, we can bring some of that same inspiration to the world."

"Wind Of Change" is being produced by ESX Entertainment's Christina Moore and Daniel Aspromonte ("Bennett's War", "American Fighter").

SCORPIONS wrote their classic ballad "Wind Of Change" after performing at 1989's Moscow Music Peace Festival in Moscow, where they shared the stage with other hard rock acts like BON JOVI and MÖTLEY CRÜE. The song was inspired by the sight of thousands of Russians cheering them on in 1988 — when they became the first hard rock band to play in Russia — and in 1989, at the aforementioned festival, even though they were a German band.

When the Berlin Wall fell in November 1989, "Wind Of Change" accompanied the moving scenes of East Germans passing through the Brandenburg Gate and entering the West for the first time.

In May 2020, a theory that "Wind Of Change" was actually penned by the CIA as a piece of late Cold War propaganda was raised in an eight-part podcast series, also called "Wind Of Change", which premiered on Spotify. The podcast was hosted by New Yorker journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, who said he launched the investigation after hearing a second-hand story from a friend who used to work for the CIA — that "Wind Of Change" was actually written by the CIA to encourage change throughout the Soviet Union.

SCORPIONS' only continuous member has been Schenker, although Meine has appeared on all of the band's studio albums, while Jabs has been a consistent member since 1978, and bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee have been in the band since 2003 and 2016, respectively.

SCORPIONS' latest album, "Rock Believer", was released in February 2022. The album was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.