STEEL PANTHER Announces Newest Distortion Guitar Pedal, 'Platinum Pocket P***y Melter'

Emerging from their musical workshop after perfecting their latest piece of pleasure-inducing musical equipment, California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER are back with their fifth guitar pedal, the Platinum Pocket Pu**y Melter — a modern-day reimagining of the pedal that started it all for them. The new pedal joins the list of industry-redefining effects stomp boxes: the Pu**y Melter, the Poontang Boomerang, the Butthole Burner and the 1987. Also known as the P3M, the new pedal carries all the power of the original version in a new design that will fit inside any pants pocket or spandex bulge. The three tone knob controls will help guitarists perfect their tone with full control of their Loads, Sizzle, and Bootie. The pedal has been road tested by some of the biggest names in the gear industry. The Platinum Pocket Pu**y Melter is priced at $139.99 for unparalleled ecstasy and is now available for order at: www.steelpanther.com.

STEEL PANTHER burst on to the music scene with their debut album, "Feel The Steel", when it was originally released on June 8, 2009.The spandex-clad quartet took the world by storm with the release of their debut single "Death To All But Metal" — an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line "heavy metal's back." Songs like "Asian Hooker", "Community Property" and "Girl From Oklahoma" won over fans and critics alike. The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT, M. Shadows of AVENGED SEVENFOLD, Justin Hawkins of THE DARKNESS, and Scott Ian of ANTHRAX. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR) and fans can order "Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Edition" in various configurations at SteelPanther.com. Now, the current lineup — Michael Starr (lead vocals),Satchel (lead guitar),Spyder (bass) and Stix Zadinia (drums) — continue to bring their non-stop concert experience to fans around the globe.

In a recent interview with Reality Check TV, STEEL PANTHER vocalist Michael Starr stated about the band's plans for the coming months: "We're working on a new record right now. It should be out sometime next year. No nailed date, 'cause you can't really put a timeline on creativity, and if you do, it sounds like it. So, we'll wait until the songs are done and we'll put it out. But we're shooting hopefully for next year."

In January, STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia told the "Iron City Rocks" podcast about the band's upcoming seventh studio album: "We're always writing. I mean, it's never a, 'Okay guys. Let's go write a record, let's go record a record, let's put it out.' It's a constant process. [STEEL PANTHER guitarist] Satchel does most of our writing, but we're always sending ideas back and forth — lyric ideas, song ideas. And if Michael comes up with a riff or I come up with a riff, we throw it in the pot and see what happens. So it's an evergreen process for us. And then when we feel like we have enough cool ideas, Satchel will demo some stuff up and then he'll send it over to me. I'll add my flavor. And then we send it to Michael and he adds his flavor. And then [STEEL PANTHER bassist] Spyder. And then we get to a point where the demos are really comprehensive. And then we go in, we track it, put a title on it and put it out. So I would say there are ideas floating around and we definitely would like to do another record at some point."

Asked if he thinks STEEL PANTHER would have had the same staying power without songs that contain what some critics say are racist, misogynistic and lewd lyrics, Stix said: "No, there's no way. I think that had we come out with lyrics that were, like, typical of a band in 1983 or in 1987, I don't think it would have flown, because what we sing about, I think people latch on to the lyrics and I think lyrics matter.

"We're in a really weird time, and I think when we put our first record out, the really weird time — and I use air quotes with that — was starting around then," he explained. "But we had been grandfathered in because of what we had established since the '90s. And the '90s were not the really weird time as far as the political correctness. So we became this place for people to be able to come, have so much fun and not worry about offending people. And we just wrote songs that we wanted to write, and nothing was ever really intentional and it was all super from the heart. Now, I think an interesting question would be if we came out in 1985, how would we be viewed with the lyrics that we have? But I think it could have been insane 'cause I think our songs are just as good [as], if not better than, most of the bands back then. And I know that might sound blasphemous, but if you don't think that about your own band, then what are you doing in that band?"

Zadinia added: "I'm proud of that — I'm proud of not playing by the rules. And I'm proud of doing just what comes from the heart for us 'cause, ultimately, we get to keep playing these songs for people who wanna come see it, who listen to it, who may use it as a tool for that escapism. And I'm proud of that. I think it's more satisfying than if we were being told what to do, what can go on a record. We are our true own bosses, and it's awesome."

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Seventeen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February 2023.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

Five months ago, STEEL PANTHER's debut album, "Feel The Steel", was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales in excess of 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom.

"Feel The Steel - 15th Anniversary Edition" was released worldwide on November 15, 2024. The 15th-anniversary edition features two tracks that were only released on the original Japanese import: "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" and "I Want Your Tits". The album was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR).