SHARON OSBOURNE Says OZZY 'Knew' He Didn't Have Long To Live After 'Back To The Beginning' Concert: 'But He Wanted To Do It So Bad'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Dumb Blonde" celebrity podcast, hosted by Bunnie XO (real name: Alisa DeFord),wife of country singer Jelly Roll, Sharon Osbourne was asked how she is "picking [herself] back up" after the July 2025 death of her husband, legendary BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon, who managed Ozzy's career and played a key role in his solo success after he was fired from BLACK SABBATH in 1979, responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm getting there. I'm getting there. It's hard. Jesus, it's hard, but I'm getting there. I'm gonna keep working and I'm gonna keep doing what I do in my life. And that's it."

Asked if she and the rest of her family knew that Ozzy was dying when they staged the "Back To The Beginning" concert — which marked Ozzy's final performance — last July, Sharon said: "Yeah. Two weeks before the show, they said he could probably die, and he did. But he wanted to do it so bad. He needed it. And it's, like, 'Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I'm still dying. And I wanna go my way.' And he did. He went like a rock star."

Reflecting on the outpouring of love at Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH's farewell show, Sharon said: "It's kind of bittersweet, because, again, we knew. Ozzy had sepsis earlier on last year. And very few people ever walk away from that without losing a limb or their life… And as soon as he got sepsis, the kids and I, we knew it was time. And then when we went to England, he went into hospital for a week. And when he came out, they said, 'You know, Ozzy, this could kill you.' And he said, 'I'm doing my show.' And it was — I mean, he went out like a king."

Sharon continued: "The thing is when you've lived your life that way, and it was, like, 'Okay, six months more to go out the way I wanna go out.' It's like saying, when you get really old and somebody's still smoking and they're, like, 78 years of age, and you're, like, just let him smoke. Leave him alone. He's 78. Leave him alone. And it's, like, he went the way he wanted to go. He knew. He knew."

Sharon also talked about Ozzy's final hours and his eventual death at the age of 76 following a heart attack.

"It was so quick," she said. "And thank God. And I knew when they were trying to revive him, I knew. I'm, like, 'Don't. Don't do it. Leave him.' He was done. But again, he went out like a rock star. Ooh, did he ever? … He was a king. And he loved people. He loved his audience. He loved 'em so much. And even if you didn't like his music, you couldn't dislike him."

This past December, Sharon revealed the final conversation she had with Ozzy just before he died, less than three weeks after he played his final concert with BLACK SABBATH at the aforementioned "Back To The Beginning" event.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on his program "Piers Morgan Uncensored", Sharon described he last evening with Ozzy at their home in Buckinghamshire, England, saying: "He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30 and he said, 'Wake up.' I said, 'I'm already bloody awake. You've woken me up.' And he said, 'Kiss me.' And then he said, 'Hug me tight.'"

She added: "I can't help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I'd have told him I loved him more. If only I'd have held him tighter. And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away.

He had a heart attack," Sharon said of his final moments.

"I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm, like, 'Don't — just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone.' I knew instantly he'd gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it's, like, 'He's gone. Just leave him.'"

During the same chat, Sharon said that Ozzy knew that he was near the end of his life and that a doctor had told him if he went ahead with his planned final show, he "wouldn't get through it", but he insisted on playing the gig anyway.

Last November, Sharon revealed that Ozzy was fondly remembered by King Charles III in a handwritten note to the BLACK SABBATH singer's family.

"Our King, now we're talking," Sharon said on the November 12, 2025 episode of "The Osbournes" podcast. "He is an amazing person, not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, you know he does it for many, many, many people."

Sharon said that she was grateful for how kind King Charles had been to Ozzy over the years.

"He's got a good heart," Sharon continued. "He didn't have to do certain things that he's done for Ozzy in the past. Ozzy's birthday. When Ozzy was sick in hospital with the motorbike accident, he reached out. He is a good, caring man with a good heart."

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that died on July 22 of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

A little over seven months ago, Ozzy reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.