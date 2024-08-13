KNOCKED LOOSE Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

On the heels of their career-defining and critically acclaimed album "You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To", KNOCKED LOOSE has announced a headline fall North American tour with support from THE GARDEN, DRAIN and MILITARIE GUN on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 18-date tour will see the Louisville band perform at amphitheaters and ballrooms across the country as a victory lap celebrating their emergence as America's preeminent heavy band. Additionally, KNOCKED LOOSE will be performing at the Pure Noise Records 15th anniversary show in Las Vegas alongside SPANISH LOVE SONGS and SEE YOU SPACE COWBOY.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, August 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "KLBLABBER" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

"You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To" has been praised by the likes of GQ, Forbes, The Guardian, The Fader, Revolver, Kerrang!, The Needle Drop, Flood and Pitchfork, who stated in their 8.0 review that KNOCKED LOOSE has "amplified and concentrated their sound into something so potent that it has its own gravitational pull." The album was produced by Drew Fulk (DISTURBED, LIL PEEP, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE) and includes the singles "Suffocate (feat. Poppy)", "Blinding Faith" and "Don't Reach For Me". Following the album's release, KNOCKED LOOSE went on a nationwide, sold-out tour with SHOW ME THE BODY, SPEED and LOATHE opening. That tour, which saw the band perform in the biggest rooms of their career to date, paired with the band's Coachella set marked the opening of a new chapter of a band that has steadily built its fanbase over the past decade.

Emerging in 2014 with their debut EP "Pop Culture", the Kentucky quintet has been sharpening the blade of their earnest songwriting and skull-melting musicality over the course of the last 10 years. In 2016, KNOCKED LOOSE released their debut album "Laugh Tracks", which features the track "Counting Worms", and in 2019 they released their sophomore album "A Different Shade Of Blue", which saw the band continue to lean toward heavier and more challenging sonics.

KNOCKED LOOSE is vocalist Bryan Garris, guitarist Isaac Hale and Nicko Calderon, bassist Kevin Otten and drummer Kevin "Pacsun" Kaine.

Tour dates:

Oct. 04 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba LIVE! ^+

Oct. 05 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ^+

Oct. 06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^+

Oct. 09 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^+#

Oct. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^#

Oct. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^+#

Oct. 13 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^+#

Oct. 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^+#

Oct. 16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center ^+#

Oct. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues %

Oct. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater +#

Oct. 24 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +#

Oct. 26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds +#

Oct. 27 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic +#

Nov. 01 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +#

Nov. 03 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

Nov. 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory^+#

Nov. 07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe +#

Nov. 09 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale +

Nov. 10 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^+

^ With THE GARDEN

+ With DRAIN

# With MILITARIE GUN

% With SPANISH LOVE SONGS and SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY

Photo credit: Brock Fetch