KORN Announces September + October 2024 North American Tour With GOJIRA And SPIRITBOX

Following the sellout of their milestone 30th-anniversary show in Los Angeles, two-time Grammy Award-winning band KORN has announced their 2024 run of shows across North America. The rock cultural icons will embark on the 25-date Live Nation-produced tour featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band GOJIRA and Canadian heavy metal group SPIRITBOX, beginning September 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The tour will make stops in Toronto, Ontario; Chicago, Illinois; Phoenix, Arizona; Houston, Texas and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 26. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official card of KORN's 2024 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 26 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, March 28 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

KORN 2024 tour dates with special guests GOJIRA and SPIRITBOX:

Sep. 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep. 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sep. 23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sep. 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep. 27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sep. 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Oct. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium^

Oct. 06 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct. 10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct. 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Oct. 16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>

Oct. 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct. 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Oct. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

* Festival performance

^ Special guests include EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPIRITBOX and VENDED

Not a Live Nation date

KORN changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album in 1994. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are "a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.

GOJIRA bend extremes to their whim, emerging as an entrancing enigma equally driven by intuition and intensity. Balancing metallic proficiency, primal grooves, and otherworldly melodies, the French quartet continue to facilitate heavy music's progression into the future by burning down all boundaries. As such, they've unassumingly risen to the forefront of the genre as quiet trailblazers. Thus far, they've earned three Grammy Award nominations and even claimed a coveted spot on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time" with 2005's landmark "From Mars To Sirius". Their catalog spans groundbreaking records such as "L'Enfant Sauvage" (2012),"Magma" (2016) and their most recent studio album "Fortitude" (2021). With restless creativity and infinite vision, GOJIRA always inspire thought, awaken passion, and incite catharsis as heavy music's most unconventional, yet undeniable force.

Courtney LaPlante's journey with SPIRITBOX has been a whirlwind of unexpected twists, from their humble beginnings to becoming a breakout sensation in the metal scene, as seen in their recent collaborations and Grammy nomination. Their latest EP, "The Fear Of Fear", delves into themes of existential struggle and self-discovery, showcasing the band's penchant for innovation and introspection. With each release, SPIRITBOX refuses to be confined to a single genre, embracing creative freedom and a commitment to personal growth. As they embark on the next chapter of their musical evolution, one thing is certain: the world of heavy music eagerly awaits their next move.