KORN Announces Summer 2024 European Tour Dates

KORN has announced a short run of European tour dates for the summer of 2024. So far the following shows have been confirmed:

Jul. 22 - Athens, Greece - Ejekt Festival

Jul. 25 - Plovidiv, Bulgaria - Hills Of Rock Festival

Jul. 29 - Prater, Austria - Metastadt Open Air

Jul. 30 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

Aug. 01 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau

Aug. 14 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Aug. 15-17 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

Aug. 18 - Charleville-Mezieres, France - Cabaret Vert

Aug. 19 - Bonn, Germany - Kunst!rasen

This past September, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch said that fans can expect to hear new music from the band next year. Brian — who rejoined KORN a decade ago, eight years after leaving the band and at the same time announcing that he kicked his addictions to drugs and alcohol by becoming a born-again Christian — went on to say that there will likely be "a celebration" of the 30th anniversary of KORN's debut album in 2024.

Welch officially returned to KORN in 2013, one year after joining the band onstage at the Carolina Rebellion festival in Rockingham, North Carolina to perform "Blind".

Both Welch and KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu have had highly public, though separate, conversion experiences, ones that have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism.

Fieldy announced in June 2021 that he would sit out KORN's tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He has since been replaced on the road by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz.

Released in February 2022, KORN's latest album, "Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for nearly more than two years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".