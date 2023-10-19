  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KORN Officially Announces Collaboration With ADIDAS

October 19, 2023

This October, Adidas Originals and KORN join forces to celebrate a trailblazing legacy with a new collaborative partnership and collection.

When the pioneering California-based alt metal band emerged on to the scene 30 years ago, they broke away from the genre's established aesthetic codes, and paved the way for a new generation of fans by sporting classic three-stripes Adidas tracksuits. Never ceasing to challenge normal convention, KORN and the Trefoil have maintained a long-standing relationship over the years through an authentic connection that was later immortalized by the band's 1996 song "A.D.I.D.A.S."

The inaugural Adidas Originals and KORN collaborative collection features a selection of bold styles inspired by the band's 1996 album "Life Is Peachy". The collection comprises two graphic t-shirts, a three-stripes hoodie with the band's logo on the front, and two signature takes on the quintessential Adidas Originals tracksuit — one in black with white accents and one with purple sequins.

The footwear collection features a custom take on the chunky Campus 00s silhouette and a daring update to the Supermodified sneaker. Both looks boast a suite of unique details including graphic insoles, spare laces, KORN logos, a guitar pick keychain, and a co-branded box.

Arriving on October 27, the first adidas Originals and KORN collection is available on adidas.com and via select retailers.

Kerrang! magazine reported in 2021 that Adidas gave KORN free product in the late 1990s but was unwilling to sign the band to a proper deal. This led KORN to ink a deal with Puma in 1998.

"We switched to Puma because they told us they'd put us in a commercial and give us a little money to wear their shit," KORN frontman Jonathan Davis told Kerrang!

Find more on Korn
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).