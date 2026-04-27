KORN Releases Official Music Video For New Song 'Reward The Scars'

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. today debuted a music video for "Reward The Scars", an original new song created by KORN, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning band whose influence has shaped heavy music for over three decades. The song, released alongside the new "Diablo IV" expansion, "Lord Of Hatred", is KORN's first new music in over four years. Channeling the emotional weight, intensity, and darkness that both brands are known for, "Reward The Scars" explores what remains after the fight: pain, survival, and what that ultimately turns you into.

Long recognized for their raw, confessional songwriting and willingness to confront themes of pain, trauma, and transformation, KORN brings a perspective that naturally aligns with "Diablo"'s universe, thus making the collaboration feel like an extension of their core identity.

The song was debuted live during KORN's set at Sick New World festival in Las Vegas this past weekend, offering fans an early glimpse of the prodigious track. The official music video builds on that, bringing "Diablo"'s world to life through a visual lens defined by dread, power, and resistance.

"I've played 'Diablo' for years, so getting to step into that world creatively felt natural," said Jonathan Davis, KORN frontman. "I've always connected to the darkness in the game and the idea of confronting what lives beneath the surface — that's something KORN has explored in our music from the beginning. 'Reward The Scars' came out of our own writing sessions as a new KORN song, and it became clear pretty quickly that it was a natural fit for 'Diablo'."

"This collaboration came together naturally — KORN and 'Diablo' live in that space of confronting darkness head-on," said Kevin Bjelajac, VP of brand and creative marketing at Blizzard. "With 'Lord Of Hatred', we're telling a story about consequence, choice, and what it means to embrace — or resist — the pull of evil. 'Reward the Scars' captures that spirit perfectly."

"Diablo IV: Lord Of Hatred", launching today, is the second expansion to "Diablo IV" and the climactic conclusion to the "Age Of Hatred" saga. As the hour of reckoning approaches, players are drawn into a final confrontation with Mephisto, the Lord Of Hatred, whose influence now threatens to consume Sanctuary entirely. What began as an act to contain evil now comes due — forcing players to face the consequences of that choice and determine the fate of a world on the brink.

Blizzard Entertainment's iconic "Diablo" universe transformed video games forever in 1997, defining the action-RPG genre while immersing players in a dark world of damnation unprecedented in the industry. In the decades since, "Diablo" has put hell on earth for players globally across PC, console, and mobile. "Diablo IV", the latest installment in the genre-defining series, features cross-platform play and progression on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam.

KORN is a two-time Grammy Award-winning band which has shaped the course of modern music for over three decades. Emerging from Bakersfield, California in the early '90s, the band helped define and popularize a new style of heavy music by blending metal, hip-hop, and industrial influences into a sound that redefined the genre's boundaries and continues to inform the progression of other genres of music today.

With over 40 million albums sold worldwide, multiple platinum releases, and a catalog that includes landmark albums such as "Follow The Leader" and "Issues", KORN has remained a constant force across generations of heavy and popular music alike. Known for their raw, confessional songwriting and visceral live performances, the band continues to headline major festivals and stadiums globally.

Their influence spans far beyond metal, impacting artists across hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music, while maintaining a fiercely dedicated global fanbase. "Reward The Scars" marks KORN's first new music in over four years and hints at what's to come.

Photo by Tim Saccenti (courtesy of Fresh Tracks Marketing for Blizzard Entertainment)