KORN Releases 'Requiem Mass' EP

February 3, 2023

A day ahead of the first anniversary of KORN's latest album, "Requiem", the band has released a new five-song EP.

A year ago today, KORN delivered one of the most unique performances of its career — a livestreamed 300-person intimate ceremony and epic performance at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California honoring souls that had passed, especially those lost during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Now, music from that evening is being officially released for the first time as the "Requiem Mass" EP, featuring five highlights from the performance. Simultaneously, the band is sharing performance footage that was originally live streamed from the event on YouTube. The EP is available now via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming, digital, limited edition vinyl, and 2xCD deluxe edition packaged with the original "Requiem" album.

"Requiem Mass" track listing:

01. Start The Healing
02. Lost In The Grandeur
03. Hopeless and Beaten
04. Worst Is On Its Way
05. Let The Dark Do The Rest

"Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's touring activities in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He is being temporarily replaced by Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES).

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for nearly two years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".

Find more on Korn
