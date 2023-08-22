KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Featured In Promotional Video For California Furniture Store

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch is featured in a new promotional video for Furniture City, a furniture store in his former hometown of Bakersfield, California.

The video starts with Welch welcoming viewers to the store before he begins touring the showroom, stopping on the way to admire some of the bedroom furniture, a chandelier and a living room sofa.

Welch goes on to express his amazement over the size of the Furniture City store, at one point telling the viewer, "This is the gallery… I thought the store ended a mile ago and then you come back here and you have the gallery section. It's just pure luxury. It's so beautiful."

Although Welch now lives in Nashville, his parents reportedly still reside in Bakersfield, as do his brother, his brother's wife and two boys, as well as an aunt, uncle and cousins.

KORN has spent much of the last year and a half touring in support of its latest album, "Requiem", which was released in February 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings.

"Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's touring activities in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He is being temporarily replaced by Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES).

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for more than two years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".