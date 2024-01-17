KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Partners With Mental Health Treatment Center

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch has announced his partnership in the opening of Atlantic Behavioral Health, a treatment center serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire through intensive outpatient treatments. With a focus on anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders, Atlantic Behavioral Health combines individual therapy, group therapy, and medication management in a supportive outpatient program. Through Atlantic Behavioral Health, Welch continues his endeavor to guide those who currently struggle to find help, as he once did.

Welch says: "I will never, ever forget the depths of the dark energy that lived upstairs in my mind, many years ago. It was truly like living in an emotional dungeon with zero light, and I couldn't find the key to get out.

"Partnering with Atlantic is so personal to me and not just another business to invest in," he continues. "I know what it feels like to live at the bottom of a dark pit, but I also know if you put in the work, the light will come back on, and Atlantic is going to help so many people find that light switch.

"With the exception of a few bumps in the road, over the last 20 years, I have been the happiest I've ever been in my life," Welch adds. "I believe if I can completely change the trajectory of my mental and emotional health, anyone can! Atlantic can be such a precious tool in helping people to achieve just that."

Following his decades-long battle with mental health and addiction, providing support to others who are going through similar challenges has become Welch's primary mission. In a post available on the center's Instagram, Welch speaks to the community that Atlantic provides for those in need, sharing: "I did go to a psychiatrist [years back when struggling the most], but I felt like he was so smart and so schooled that it wasn't at my level and someone I could relate to. He had all the book answers, but in the meantime, I didn't have a group, I didn't have the community… I wish I'd had a program like Atlantic back then because you have that scholarly wisdom, but also conversations with peers that are going through similar things as you."

Atlantic Behavioral Health's clinical director Greg Bacos shares: "We create an individualized treatment plan that is reviewed monthly. Treatment consists of diagnostic assessment, medication management, individual and group therapy, and support for family members and significant others. The goal is to stabilize symptoms, improve functioning, and facilitate a return to community living, including working with families to assist."

Welch officially returned to KORN in 2013, one year after joining the band onstage at the Carolina Rebellion festival in Rockingham, North Carolina to perform "Blind".

Since his conversion to Christ more than 18 years ago, Welch has been very open about how God changed his lifestyle and restored his relationship with his daughter.

In recent years, Brian has been preaching that people don't have to wait until they die to see if having an encounter with the presence of God is real.