KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Puts Spotlight On Band's Crew In 'All In The Family' Video Series

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch has launched "All In The Family", a new YouTube series in which he takes a look backstage to show fans the individuals that make KORN live shows happen.

Welch says: "Me and the guys in KORN always put on shows for you year after year, and I wanted to highlight some of the guys that make the shows happen, because without these guys KORN would never be able to perform for you. And they've become friends of ours. When we get people that we like on tour to be our crew, we end up loving the guys — or ladies; sometimes ladies, but usually guys — they end up staying with us a long time."

The first "All In The Family" episode, which focuses on Welch's guitar tech Andres "Andre" Lecaros, can be seen below.

KORN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Requiem", which was released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band celebrated the LP's arrival with a special record-release event on February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" saw the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

"Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN recently announced a summer tour with fellow rock culture icons EVANESCENCE, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicks off on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington on September 16.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's touring activities in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He is being temporarily replaced by Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES).

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for more than a year, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".