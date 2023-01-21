KORN's FIELDY Is 'Not On Drugs', Says His Best Friend And STILLWELL Bandmate

Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu's close friend has shot down rumors that the KORN bassist is battling a substance abuse problem.

Ever since Fieldy announced in June 2021 that he would sit out KORN's ongoing tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits," some fans have speculated that that he had been receiving treatment after turning to hard drugs.

But in a new interview with The Nobodies, Fieldy's STILLWELL bandmate, vocalist/guitarist Anthony "Q-Unique" Quiles, dismissed the suggestion that the bassist had a drug habit, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know a lot of KORN fans wanna know where [Fieldy is] at. I just wanna say this, for the record: he's okay. He's not on drugs. I'm saying this; he doesn't have to say shit."

Anthony went on to say that he wanted to "set the record straight" because The Nobodies gave him and Fieldy "a little bit of a platform" to respond to some of the Internet chatter.

"I don't read them all the time, but I see the comments," Quiles said. "And as best friends, you wanna defend your friend. And I don't do it — I don't go online and do it — but because we're talking, I just wanna say the conspiracy theories about Fieldy, about him being on drugs or this or that, it's, like… Look, man, the guy, since the pandemic and since we've been working, he jumped into yoga, he's been cleaning up his diet, he's been taking care of his kids, he's been writing songs with me and Wuv [P.O.D. drummer Noah Bernardo, who also plays in STILLWELL]. So all of these things that I see, and I know Wuv sees 'em… You don't wanna argue with these people, but to set the record straight, and because you guys are providing a platform, I just wanna say that he's okay."

Last October, Fieldy posted a video on his social media accounts offering clarity on the "bad habits" that led to him taking leave from his longtime band more than a year earlier. He explained: "When I made the statement about my 'bad habits,' they weren't drugs. It's just, at the end of the day — I don't condone this — but when I'm done with all my responsibilities, I have a Bud Light, or as many as I want, to tell you the truth. I'm a grown man. But I know that I have to get up at five in the morning, because I'm responsible, and I got a job to do. And I've got people that love me and people that depend on me, so I'm gonna be there for them no matter what."

He added: "To clarify the habits, I've never tried cocaine, I've never tried heroin. I drink Bud Light, man."

Fieldy also stressed that he remains on good terms with his KORN bandmates, saying: "I love the guys in KORN. I've known them since seventh grade. We have no beef. I've got no problem with those guys. You guys should support them. They're ripping right now. They're killing it.

"I'm always gonna be Fieldy from KORN for the rest of my life, because that's part of my legacy. Those are my homies, those are my brothers. We're just in different places right now. We're not even mad at each other. We're all cool."

The bassist also wanted fans to know that he was in a good place, saying: "Things are great. I'm having a blast. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my entire life."

For most of the last two years, Fieldy has been replaced on KORN's tours by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz. However, Fieldy did manage to lay down his bass tracks on the band's most recent album, "Requiem", which was released in February 2022.