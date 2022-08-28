KORN's JAMES 'MUNKY' SHAFFER To Miss Wantagh Concert Because Of 'Important Family Matter'; Temporary Replacement Announced

KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer will miss the band's concert tonight (Sunday, August 28) in Wantagh, New York in order to fly home for an "an important family matter". Filling in for him at Northwell Health At Jones Beach will once again be J.R. Bareis, who previously stepped in last September while Shaffer was recovering from COVID-19.

On Saturday (August 27),Shaffer took to his Instagram to write: "Due to an unexpected event, I am going to be flying home for an important family matter tomorrow (Sunday, 8/28). Because of this, I will unfortunately be missing our show in Wantagh, NY at Jones Beach Theater.

"Although I am bummed that I won't get to see our NY fans, we are very lucky to have our longtime friend and fellow axe-man, JR, fill in for me to keep the KORN set going strong.

"Thank you all for your understanding at this time, and I will be back for our Charlotte, NC show on 8/31."

Prior to last year, Bareis, who is also in the band LOVE AND DEATH with KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, filled in for Shaffer in August 2019 when Munky was forced to miss several KORN shows due to the impending birth of his child.

KORN kicked off its U.S. tour with EVANESCENCE on August 16 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The 18-city trek is making stops across the U.S., including in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more, before wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington on September 16.

KORN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Requiem", which was released in February via Loma Vista Recordings.

"Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.