KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Collaborates With Son NATHAN On 'Dark Fantasy' Single

KORN frontman Jonathan Davis has collaborated with his son Nathan on a new single called "Dark Fantasy".

The 29-year-old Nathan, who makes electronic music under the name HI I'M GHOST, shared the song via social media earlier today, writing in an accompanying message: "Hi it's my birthday :) and for my birthday I want you to stream dad & son dubstep 100 times."

Jonathan posted in an Instagram story earlier today that he "had so much fun making this song with my son."

Nathan is Jonathan's son from his first marriage to his high school sweetheart Renee Perez.

Jonathan's second wife, Deven Davis, died in August 2018 at age 39. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Deven ingested a lethal combination of five different drugs. A report from her autopsy showed heroin, clonazepam, topiramate and fluoxetine in her body when she died. The death was ruled an accident by medical examiners.

Jonathan and Deven married in Hawaii in 2004 and welcomed their first son together, Pirate, in 2005. The couple had another child together in 2007 — a boy named Zeppelin.

In celebration of their milestone 30th anniversary, KORN performed a once-in-a-lifetime show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5. This one-night-only performance featured special guests EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPIRITBOX and VENDED.

KORN kicked off its summer/fall 2024 North American tour on September 12 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The band's 18-song setlist, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of KORN's debut album, included "Oildale" off the band's 2010 LP "Korn III: Remember Who You Are" and "Hey Daddy", a track from KORN's 1999 album "Issues" which had only ever previously been performed almost 25 years ago.

The rock cultural icons' 25-date Live Nation-produced trek featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band GOJIRA and Canadian heavy metal group SPIRITBOX, will wrap up in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.