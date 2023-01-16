KREATOR And SEPULTURA Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour With DEATH ANGEL

German thrash legends KREATOR will join forces with Brazilian metal giants SEPULTURA for a North American co-headline tour, "Klash Of The Titans", in May and June of 2023. Support on the trek will come from DEATH ANGEL and SPIRITWORLD.

Since the mid-1980s, KREATOR and SEPULTURA have shaped heavy music like few others by always sticking to their ferocious guns. At the same time, they've never shied away from re-inventing themselves: going from strength to strength and leaving a path of scorched earth in their trailblazing wakes. With new albums "Hate Über Alles" and "Quadra" towering strong at the peak of their respective discographies, these titans are truly standing taller than ever in 2023.

KREATOR's Mille Petrozza states: "I'm really happy to be back in the U.S. this May with the mightiest of all… SEPULTURA. A new 'Klash Of The Titans' partnership and an absolutely stacked bill from start to finish. I'm looking forward to checking out SPIRITWORLD live — a great new band with big riffs. Plus sharing the stage with the legendary DEATH ANGEL. Awesome! Can't wait…see you in the pit!"

SEPULTURA's Andreas Kisser adds: "I'm very excited to be back in North America with our friends and my personal idols KREATOR! They were a very strong influence in our early days, and it's great to see they are stronger than ever, which is how I feel with SEPULTURA as well. It's going to be a historical run. Thrilled to have our brothers from DEATH ANGEL and the awesome SPIRITWORLD with us. Do not miss this, metal is alive and well, so let's celebrate 'Klash Of The Titans North America 2023' on the road! See you all soon!"

Tickets and VIP upgrades will go on sale this Friday, January 20.

"Klash Of The Titans"KREATOR and SEPULTURA North America 2023 co-headline tour with DEATH ANGEL and SPIRITWORLD:

May 12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

May 13 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

May 14 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

May 15 - Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore *

May 17 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

May 18 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *

May 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

May 22 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *

May 23 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

May 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 26 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues *

May 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

May 30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

May 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Jun. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot *

Jun. 03 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Jun. 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Jun. 06 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic

Jun. 08 - Toronto, ON @ The Dan Forth Music Hall *

Jun. 09 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia

Jun. 10 - New York, NY @ Palladium *

* SEPULTURA closing