KROKUS Bassist CHRIS VON ROHR Doesn't Rule Out New Music: 'It's Possible That We Do A Few New Songs'

In a new interview with Graspop Metal Meeting, founding KROKUS bassist Chris Von Rohr asked about the possibility of fresh music from the legendary Swiss hard rock band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We always try out things, but we don't belong to those bands who just make for marketing a new album, to have a theme for a new tour. We are working on that. We have so many great songs from over 20 albums. The people wanna hear them. And if we do something new, we just give it away."

He continued: "It's possible that we do a few new songs, but that's not the point. We give the people what they want, and what concerns the whole rest… I mean, look at this crazy world. I hope we still can go on with festivals like that, brilliant festivals, without this madness in the world. And that's why we keep rocking. Can you trust the politics? Fuck no. But you can trust rock and roll. In rock we trust. That's our main slogan."

This past January, KROKUS frontman Marc Storace was asked by Chris Akin Presents if some of the material on the two solo albums he has released so far — 2021's "Live And Let Live" and 2024's "Crossfire" — would have been made available under the KROKUS banner if the legendary Swiss rock band was actively making new music. He responded: "Well, it's very difficult to say, because if KROKUS were to write a new album, which we haven't done since a long while, unfortunately, it would have been me working with Fernando [Von Arb, guitar] — mostly he comes up with the riffs and arrangements — and Chris is also there with ideas for lyrics and also arrangements and stuff. And then I throw in my piece and I come up with the vocal melodies and take it there to as many levels as I can. But still, yeah, it's something that didn't happen and I don't see it happening."

He continued: "There's never any words lost about a new album with KROKUS. But I'm glad KROKUS is back, since [2023]. [In 2024] we played a lot of festivals and enjoyed doing it. There's a new, refreshing, fun aspect within the band. Even the crew we have, we've had them since years. It's like one big family, and it's really something admirable, also considering how long we've been doing this, the age of the band, myself being the eldest, [at the age of] 73. But I think age is just a number, when you have the passion and the physical ability to follow it up. So it's a matter of taking care of yourself and not overindulging — in the music as well as other things."

Storace went on to say that he is not thrilled about the fact that KROKUS hasn't made an album of all-new material in more than a decade. "I'm not too happy that KROKUS doesn't wanna do a new album, sit together and write new songs," he said. "For me, this creative thing is very important for my soul. My heart and soul goes into the songs that we write, and then it goes into the songs when we perform them. So it's the birth of what we create, and that's kind of stopped. We're feeding off old material, which is great — I love singing KROKUS songs, and [I'm a] sentimental guy anyway and nostalgic, and all that stuff, and, as I said, we've become more like a team again. So, never say never, but at the same time, that's the situation, how it is. So I enjoy doing the gigs with KROKUS, but I enjoy the creative and the fight for [my solo project] STORACE. It's a big fight. We don't hold out the platter, and nothing comes in raining from heaven. [Laughs]"

KROKUS's latest studio album, "Big Rocks", came out in January 2017. The disc saw KROKUS paying tribute to bands and artists like LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, THE WHO, STEPPENWOLF, Bob Dylan, THE ROLLING STONES and many more by presenting their very own versions of classic tracks such as "My Generation", "Tie Your Mother Down", "Whole Lotta Love", "Quinn The Eskimo", "Born To Be Wild" and others.

KROKUS's last collection of new music, "Dirty Dynamite", was made available in February 2013 in Europe via Sony Music and in North America in March 2013 via The End Records.

Five years ago, KROKUS postponed what was supposed to be the band's last-ever concerts in USA and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic that was sweeping the globe.

Formed in 1975, KROKUS has sold over 15 million records, toured the world, and received gold and platinum discs in the USA and Canada. KROKUS was also the first Swiss band to sell out Hallenstadion and has received a diamond disc for selling one million albums in Switzerland alone.

In the course of its career, KROKUS has rocked over 2,000 shows on five continents, countless cities, unique locations, crazy gigs, and loyal fans.

English rock journalist Malcolm Dome quite rightly said: "If you look at the long-term output of this band, KROKUS is clearly one of the best hard rock bands of the last 40 years."