KUBLAI KHAN TX Announces 'Exhibition Of Prowess' Album

Texan metallers KUBLAI KHAN TX will release their new album, "Exhibition Of Prowess", on September 20 via Rise Records.

With an established reputation for delivering intense, earth-shattering bangers full of punishing breakdowns, vicious vocals and skull-splitting riffs, "Exhibition Of Prowess" is a testament to the band's relentless drive and promises to be their most compelling work yet.

In celebration of the news, KUBLAI KHAN TX has dropped the latest rager, "Supreme Ruler", and the official music video.

The band comments: "'Supreme Ruler' is a metalcore torpedo aimed straight at the world. This song captures the true simplicity and pissed-off essence of KUBLAI KHAN TX in its rawest form. Straight to the point, no bullshit, and built to last.”

KUBLAI KHAN TX has previously released crowd favorite "Theory Of Mind" and most recently "Low Tech" which both can be found on the upcoming full-length. Together, the tracks have amassed a staggering 11.2 million streams on Spotify alone and over 2 million views on YouTube with no signs of stopping.

"Exhibition Of Prowess" track listing:

01. Supreme Ruler

02. Darwinism

03. Cannibal (ft. Dave Peters)

04. X

05. Theory Of Mind

06. Mud

07. 972

08. Low Tech

09. A Hopeless Fate (ft. Jamey Jasta)

10. Antpile 2

North American fans will have their chance to see the band's incendiary live show on the road beginning in September with LORNA SHORE, WHITECHAPEL and SANGUISUGABOGG.

Photo credit: Brad Wyllner