KUBLAI KHAN TX Shares New Single 'The Mountain Of Corsicana'

Texan titans KUBLAI KHAN TX have unleashed a crushing new single, "The Mountain Of Corsicana", via Rise Records. The song's accompanying music video directed by Max Moore (KNOCKED LOOSE, SPIRITBOX, A DAY TO REMEMBER) can be seen below.

KUBLAI KHAN TX describes the inspiration behind the punishing track as "a monument to the final man".

KUBLAI KHAN TX will bring the beatdown to a town near you this fall on its U.S. headlining run with DRAIN, GIDEON and GUILT TRIP as support. The tour kicks off on September 18 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky and wraps on October 26 at the iconic Palladium in Los Angeles, California, with special guest THROWDOWN for the final show.

Speaking about the tour, KUBLAI KHAN TX vocalist Matt Honeycutt commented: "Time to do it bigger and badder than ever on this headliner with our friends in DRAIN, GIDEON and GUILT TRIP. See y'all soon. P.S. Don't forget about THROWDOWN in L.A. too."

This past April, longtime KUBLAI KHAN TX guitarist Nolan Ashley announced his departure from the band. The musician, who had been with the group for the past 13 years, had faced physical challenges following a 2023 disc replacement surgery, and was no longer able to perform live with the band. He is being replaced on the road by Nicholas Adams (JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED).

Ashley explained in a statement: "Since my disc replacement surgery and the extensive physical therapy that followed, I've faced challenges I never anticipated. Unfortunately, my grip strength hasn't returned, and I can no longer play the songs I helped write live. It's a difficult goodbye — not the one I ever imagined for myself — but I know this is the right decision."

KUBLAI KHAN TX is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Exhibition Of Prowess", which came out last fall via Rise Records.

Honeycutt told New Noise Magazine about the effort: "There's never a set theme we go in with. We don't set out to reinvent ourselves or chase what may be popular at the moment. We wanted to write something that represented where we're at now as a band and as people. We've been doing this so long, the formula just never changes. The only changing factor is usually where we're at in our lives at that current moment, and that reflects in what we're writing."

Photo credit: Matt Wojtanik