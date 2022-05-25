L.A. GUNS Announce 2022 Tour Dates

L.A. GUNS have announced a 40-date U.S. tour for this spring, summer and winter. The trek will kick off on June 1 in Liverpool, New York and will run through New Year's Eve in West Hollywood, California.

Confirmed shows:

Jun. 01 - Sharkey's Banquets & Events - Liverpool, NY (with FASTER PUSSYCAT, Tom Keifer)

Jun. 02 - The Showplace Theater - Buffalo, NY (with FASTER PUSSYCAT)

Jun. 04 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA (with FASTER PUSSYCAT, Tom Keifer)

Jun. 06 - Sony Hall - New York, NY (with FASTER PUSSYCAT)

Jun. 07 - The Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA (with FASTER PUSSYCAT)

Jun. 09 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

Jun. 10 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA (with FASTER PUSSYCAT, Tom Keifer)

Jun. 11 - Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges - Roanoke, VA

Jun. 12 - Orange Loop Rock Festival - Atlantic City, NJ

Jun. 13 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA (with FASTER PUSSYCAT)

Jun. 15 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

Jun. 17 - The Family Arena - Saint Charles, MO

Jun. 18 - Blue Note Harrison - Harrison, OH

Jun. 23 - Legacy Hall - Plano, TX

Jun. 24 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

Jun. 25 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Jun. 26 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX (with FASTER PUSSYCAT)

Jun. 29 - Goodyear Theater - Akron, OH

Jul. 02 - Magic Springs Water & Theme Park - Hot Springs, AR

Jul. 03 - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater - Decatur, IL

Jul. 07 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

Jul. 08 - The Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

Jul. 09 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

Jul. 14 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

Jul. 15 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

Jul. 16 - Picktown Palooza - Pickerington, OH

Jul. 22 - The Maxwell C. King Center - Melbourne, FL

Jul. 23 - Destination Daytona - Ormond Beach, FL

Jul. 24 - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon - Fort Myers, FL

Jul. 26 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

Jul. 27 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC (with FASTER PUSSYCAT)

Jul. 28 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

Jul. 29 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Jul. 30 - Bootlegger Harley-Davidson - Knoxville, TN

Aug. 11 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills - Agoura Hills, CA

Aug. 12 - The Canyon - Montclair - Montclair, CA

Aug. 13 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita - Santa Clarita, CA

Aug. 20 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

Dec. 30 - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

Dec. 31 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

L.A. GUNS' latest album, "Checkered Past", was released last November via Frontiers Music Srl. The effort marked L.A. GUNS' third album since the 2016 reunion of the band's core members Phil Lewis (vocals) and Tracii Guns (guitar). It follows 2017's "The Missing Peace" and 2019's "The Devil You Know".

In April 2021, a settlement was reached between drummer Steve Riley and Guns and Lewis over the rights to the L.A. GUNS name. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Guns and Lewis continue to operate under the L.A. GUNS trademark, while Riley and his bandmates from the other version of L.A. GUNS will now operate under the new name RILEY'S L.A. GUNS.

L.A. GUNS was formed in 1983 and have sold over six million records, including 1988's "L.A. Guns" and 1990's "Cocked And Loaded", both of which were certified gold. "Cocked And Loaded" contained the hit single "The Ballad Of Jayne" that went to No. 33 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 25 on the Mainstream Rock charts. From the mid-'90s to the mid 2000s, L.A. GUNS continued to tour and release new music. Following their successful performance at SiriusXM's Hair Nation festival in September 2016, L.A. GUNS went into the studio to record the critically acclaimed "The Missing Peace", which was the highest-selling release for Frontiers Music Srl in 2017. Their 12th album, "The Devil You Know", was released in 2019 to the same critical acclaim. Since reuniting, Tracii and Phil continue to tour around the world with L.A. GUNS, which currently includes Shane Fitzgibbon (drums),Johnny Martin (bass) and Ace Von Johnson (guitar).