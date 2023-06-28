L7 Announces 'In Your Space' Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Legendary American grunge pioneers L7 have announced a special run of U.S. fall tour dates which includes stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. Following their blistering performance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and their highly successful 2022 "Bricks Are Heavy" 30th-anniversary tour, the band is excited to tear it up at some intimate stages for a rib-rattling in-your-face night of rock and roll.

"The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to," Donita Sparks shares, "and with a new single in the works, we can't wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh."

L7 North American tour dates:

Sep. 14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

Sep. 16 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sep. 17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall

Sep. 18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

Oct. 03 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

Oct. 07 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.

L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. At the time, Sparks told the Asbury Park Press that new music was never part of the reunion strategy. "New music was not in the plan at all," she said. "We just got together to do reunion shows, and that just really kind of took off and we wanted to keep playing shows, we really enjoyed connecting with our fans again.

"Playing rock is fun and we hadn't done it in a long time and we realized, 'Wow, this is really fun again,' so we thought, 'If we want to keep doing this, we should put out new music.' And we felt we still had stuff to say and still wanted to express ourselves with new stuff."

Photo credit: Robert Fagan