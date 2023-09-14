L7 Calls For Climate Change Action With 'Cooler Than Mars' Single And Video

L7 has released a brand new single, "Cooler Than Mars", alongside an official video. The track, available both digitally and as a limited-edition 1000-run flexi disc, features the legendary rockers' singular brand of socio-political commentary and humor. It tackles the seemingly never-ending disastrous weather events throughout the world and calls for leadership, focus and action.

L7's Donita Sparks shares: "The song was inspired by the ongoing catastrophic news of climate change, and the strange passions of billionaire space cowboys to explore and exploit the outer limits of our stratosphere. Seems to me such obsessions and resources should be totally focused on healing The Big Blue Marble. I feel like there is nothing 'out there' that is as mind-blowing as the biodiversity of what we have here on Earth. Because we're cooler than Mars, damnit."

L7 will kick off the "In Your Space" U.S. tour on September 14, which includes stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. Following their blistering performance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and their highly successful 2022 "Bricks Are Heavy" 30th-anniversary tour, the band is excited to tear it up at some intimate stages for a rib-rattling, in-your-face night of rock and roll. The "Cooler Than Mars" four-pack flexi disc single will also be included as part of a 15-capacity/show L7 Experience VIP tour package, which also includes the fan club subscription, VIP access to soundcheck for one full song, photo op, early re-entry and early access to merch.

"The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to," Sparks said, "and with a new single coming soon, we can't wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh."

North American tour dates:

Sep. 14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

Sep. 16 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sep. 17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall

Sep. 18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

Oct. 03 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 07 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.

L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. At the time, Sparks told the Asbury Park Press that new music was never part of the reunion strategy. "New music was not in the plan at all," she said. "We just got together to do reunion shows, and that just really kind of took off and we wanted to keep playing shows, we really enjoyed connecting with our fans again.

"Playing rock is fun and we hadn't done it in a long time and we realized, 'Wow, this is really fun again,' so we thought, 'If we want to keep doing this, we should put out new music.' And we felt we still had stuff to say and still wanted to express ourselves with new stuff."

Photo credit: Robert Fagan