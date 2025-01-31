LACUNA COIL Announces Fall 2025 European Tour With NONPOINT

Italian heavy rockers LACUNA COIL have announced a fall 2025 European tour with special guests NONPOINT.

Go to www.lacunacoil.com and use code SLEEPLESS2025 to access pre-sale now.

General on sale and VIP upgrades available on Monday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Oct. 10 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

Oct. 11 - Meisenthal, France - La Boite Noire

Oct. 12 - Paris, France - L’Elysee Montmrartre

Oct. 14 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

Oct. 16 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

Oct. 17 - Lisbon, Portugal - L.A.V.

Oct. 18 - Seville, Spain - Custom

Oct. 20 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

Oct. 21 - Grenoble, France - La Belle Electrique

Oct. 22 - Stuttgart, GER - LKA Longhorn

Oct. 24 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Docks

Oct. 25 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

Oct. 26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

Oct. 28 - Budapest, HUN - Barba Negra

Oct. 29 - Vienna, AUT - Szene

Oct. 31 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

Nov. 02 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

Nov. 03 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s

Nov. 04 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

Nov. 05 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan

Nov. 07 - Jyvaskyla, Finland - Lutakko

Nov. 08 - Tampere, Finland - Tavara-Asema

Nov. 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

Nov. 12 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

Nov. 14 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

Nov. 15 - Cologne, Germany - LMH

Nov. 16 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Nov. 18 - Brussels, Belgium - A.B.

Nov. 19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

Nov. 20 - Eindhoven, netherlands - Effenaar

Nov. 22 - Southampton, UK - 1865

Nov. 23 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios

Nov. 25 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

Nov. 26 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria Uni

Nov. 28 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

Nov. 29 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

Dec. 01 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

LACUNA COIL will be touring in support of its upcoming album, "Sleepless Empire", which is set to be released February 14, 2025 via Century Media Records.

In a recent interview with Luke Morton of Kerrang! In Conversation, LACUNA COIL vocalist Cristina Scabbia spoke about the "Sleepless Empire" title. She said: "We chose that title because it was representing the times that we are living today. We're always awake, constantly trying to be productive, super connected with the rest of the world, but at the same time, we've never been so disconnected and anxious and feeling that we need to prove something, that we need to be present all the time, because if not, we are forgotten by the rest of the world.

"I am putting myself in the sleepless empire as well, so it's not a criticism," she explained. "It's just a realization, because I am part of that generation that saw it all and saw it coming and saw how fast the technology developed and how big the changes were, so I am trying to take the best out of the past to bring it in the future and the present, because I think that we should take advantage of technology. I mean, the fact that we are talking right now through a screen, it's one of the most beautiful things of technology, because if not, you would have to come to my place or me at yours, or we would have to travel somewhere to meet in person, which would be amazing. But this way, you save time, you can save four hours so you can go spend time with your family and I can go to watch [Italian professionally football club] AC Milan tonight with Andrea [Ferro, LACUNA COIL co-vocalist] at the stadium instead of traveling. So technology is good if used wisely. And I love progress — I love technology and I love to evolve with times — but I think it's cool to remember what the important things really are, because at the end of the day, all the time that we waste in stuff that doesn't really enrich us as persons, it's going to be wasted. So sometimes I try to think about this, even if realistically the first thing that I do when I wake up in the morning is to grab the phone and see the messages and watch the messages and maybe scroll through stories of other people."

Cristina added: "We just need to pay attention. I think that especially with the new generations that never saw it coming and never saw how it was before, they tend to compare to each other. They see beautiful lives in other people's social medias, and they think that that's reality. So sometimes they feel less than they are and they feel depressed and frustrated because they don't feel enough. So at least, just like the fact that I was born earlier kind of gave me a sort of a shelter that it's a sort of a filter that it's, like, okay, I don't need to compare myself to another person because, of course, this is my life. That's their life. And maybe not everything they're showing [is] true. Most probably not everything they're showing [is] 100 percent true. Maybe it is, but who cares? I should look at my life. I should look at what I'm building. I should look at what I'm living. I should look at the people, the real people around me and real life around me. It should be a balance. As everything, you just have to keep the right balance."

Asked if she is guilty of waking up in the morning and picking up her phone immediately and then wasting hours and hours every day just scrolling through social media, Cristina said: "Oh, totally. Totally. I'm guilty, especially in the morning. Not just wasting time, just looking at socials because I also do it as a sort of a study 'cause I wanna see what happens. I'm curious — I'm genuinely curious — so maybe that's not a complete waste of time, 'cause it's still entertaining. What I'm guilty of is that I feel guilty when I want to take time for myself. Now, when [I] get a message, I have the tendency of wanting to reply immediately or I feel guilty. And maybe I should wait. Maybe I shouldn't have so much anxiety if I answer 10 minutes after and I don't reply as soon as I open my eyes. Maybe I should just open my eyes, go in the kitchen, prepare myself a breakfast and then start my day and dedicate it to the work and my mails and everything. Instead, I just grab my phone. I'm just, like, 'Okay, I got a mail. Okay, I've gotta answer. My eyes are still closed, but I'm gonna answer.'

"There is this weird cycle for all of us that we're working hard because we have so many inputs," she continued. "Then we try to detach ourselves and relax watching other stuff on other social medias, thinking that they're entertaining. And they create even more anxiety. So it's a cycle that could be dangerous… But it's not all bad. So the sleepless empire, it's basically an empire with people that never sleep, that [are] always doing stuff, which could be good and could be bad as well."

Inspiration to create "Sleepless Empire" came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies". Writing and recording took place in northern Italy between Milano (the band's hometown) and Como, where SPVN Studios are located. As with their previous albums, production was done in house with Marco "Maki" Coti Zelati at the helm, and artwork was hand curated by the talented Italian artist Roberto Toderico. Two other very special talents enrich the album, namely the guest vocalists: LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe on the song "Hosting The Shadow" and NEW YEARS DAY's Ash Costello on "In The Mean Time".

As a token of the band's love for the gaming world (which we've seen in past endeavors such as their card game "Horns Up" and their collaboration with Zombicide for which they wrote the track "Never Dawn"),the band have created an oracle "game" to be played with custom made dice available only in the box set version of "Sleepless Empire".

The new album is comprised of 11 tracks; each one is a richly textured soundtrack to a specific time and place. With "Sleepless Empire", that place is dark, cinematic, and unmistakably true to the unique characteristics that have given LACUNA COIL such a celebrated entry in the annals of heavy music.

The band previously shared: "'Sleepless Empire' captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies. We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all. Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality."

This past October, Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone confirmed that he has joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4, 2024 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

In June 2024, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.

Photo credit: Cunene